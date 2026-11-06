US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Open Slightly Higher, After Rebound Post Chip Stocks Selloff, US Jobs Report

The US Stock market opened mixed with S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices opening slightly higher after a rebound from the markets post the previous session's sell off on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1%. The S&P 500 gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 1.1%.

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Investors employed a buy-on-dips strategy for chip stocks, after the previous session's selloff, boosting the Nasdaq index.

A stronger-than-expected October jobs report pushed Treasury yields higher, limiting gains in US equity futures.

US markets were also weighed by expectations of a likely shift in the pace of data centre construction following Democratic wins in the House, Senate and key state governorships.

The West Texas Intermediate saw a 0.20% uptick to trade at $90.70, while the Brent Oil Futures saw a 0.55% downturn to $97.74 per barrel.

US stocks had declined during early trade on Thursday as Dow Jones witnessed profit booking post midterm polls' rally, while Nasdaq tumbled as semiconductor equities posted heavy selling. Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.14%, to 52,737.2 points, S&P 500 fell 3.09%, to 7,451.32, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 4.8% to 24,48.

Semiconductor stocks slipped on Thursday, extending losses into a second straight day as heavy selling hit key memory, processor, and equipment makers.ThAMD tumbling nearly 11%, SK Hynix dropping almost 8%, Micron Technology shedding 6.5%, and Intel sliding nearly 6%. Broadcom and Nvidia also succumbed to the downward spiral, declining roughly 4.5% and 3.8%, respectively.

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The slip comes as investors remain concerned over the potential impact of the election outcome on data-centre expansion. Democrats secured majority in states where opposition to large data-centre projects has been growing. Investors are assessing the possibility of tighter restrictions, delays and higher hurdles for new facilities.

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