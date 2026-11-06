Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Rajinikanth Starrer Keeps The Big-Screen Run Going, Check Earnings

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its theatrical journey as the film enters another day at the box office. Here's a look at how the film has performed so far.

Box Office Day 23

Jailer 2 has earned an estimated Rs 32 lakh net in India on Day 23, according to Sacnilk, from 382 shows. The film collected Rs 27 lakh in Tamil and Rs 5 lakh in Telugu.

After 23 days, Jailer 2's total India net collection stands at Rs 467.97 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 547.33 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 823.45 crore as of Day 22. The final Day 23 figures are yet to be reported.

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Week-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore on Day 1. The film collected Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2, Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3, Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5, Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6, Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8. The film's Week 1 collection stood at Rs 334.35 crore.

In its second week, Jailer 2 collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10, Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11, Rs 9.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13, Rs 7.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 15. The film's Week 2 collection stood at Rs 95.55 crore.

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In its third week, the film earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 16, Rs 9.70 crore on Day 17, Rs 11.20 crore on Day 18, Rs 3.40 crore on Day 19, Rs 3.35 crore on Day 20, Rs 3 crore on Day 21 and Rs 1.60 crore on Day 22. The film's Week 3 collection stood at Rs 37.75 crore.

On Day 23, Jailer 2 has so far collected Rs 32 lakh.

About Jailer 2

Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose quiet life is disturbed by an international idol-smuggling gang. He goes undercover as a driver to track the network and protect his family.

The cast includes SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi make cameo appearances.

Kalanithi Maran produced the film under Sun Pictures, with music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan. The film released on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

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