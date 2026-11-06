Vidyut Jammwal Says One Traumatic Incident Should Not Stop Tiger Shroff From Living

After the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff, actor Vidyut Jammwal reached out to him with a message of support. Vidyut recently spoke about his conversation with Tiger, revealing how he encouraged the actor not to let the experience change the way he lives his life.

Appearing on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, The Ranveer Show, Vidyut shared that he understood how difficult the experience must have been for Tiger Shroff. He said he advised Tiger to continue doing what he loves, including playing football and sharing fitness videos, without worrying about what others might say.

While speaking on the podcast, Vidyut Jammwal said, “I was talking to Tiger, I was telling him, ‘Look, I can imagine the pressure you have.' I was telling Tiger that with you, this experience you've gone through will limit you from playing football. You might not be posting a lot of fitness videos thinking that people might make fun of you or you might not put your kicking videos thinking that people might make fun of you.”

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“Just don't listen to anyone, don't restrict yourself. Everything that you are doing to be this brilliant. Keep doing it. This is the time in his life and I think he can decide whether he wants to be the fittest version of himself or become better than that. He is happy, stressed for sure.”

Vidyut Jammwal added that Tiger Shroff has gone through an experience that very few people will face. Seeing someone fire a gun at you is extremely frightening and can leave anyone shaken. Vidyut felt Tiger's stress and fear were natural after the incident.

He also explained that no one should expect Tiger to behave as if nothing had happened. He added that Tiger is doing well and trying his best to recover from the incident.

Shots were fired at Tiger Shroff as he was leaving a football match on October 18. The actor managed to escape without serious injury. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang later took responsibility for the attack and police arrested all three people accused in the case.

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