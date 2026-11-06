'I Saw My Ram Ji On Screen': Vivek Oberoi Shares Ramayana Reaction, Praises Cast And Team

Vivek Oberoi has shared his reaction to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, praising the film, its cast and the team behind the project. The actor, who plays Vidyutjihva in the film, described it as a tribute to Indian culture and values, calling his role a small contribution to a much larger story.

In a note shared after watching the film, Vivek called Ramayana a “MahaYagya for Bhartiya culture and values”.

He wrote, “Ramayana is not just a film, it's a MahaYagya for Bhartiya culture and values, and playing Vidyutjihva is my small Ahuti in this Mahayagya!”

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Vivek also thanked producer Namit Malhotra for giving him the opportunity to be part of the film and for taking the story of Shri Ram to audiences across the world.

Drawing a comparison with James Cameron's Avatar, the actor said the Hollywood film created an imaginary world, while Ramayana brings to the screen a world rooted in India's civilisation, heritage and truth.

Vivek Oberoi Applauds Nitesh Tiwari And Ranbir Kapoor

Vivek credited director Nitesh Tiwari for dedicating years to the project. He said the effort could be seen in every frame and described his viewing experience as travelling back to the Ram Yug.

He wrote, “I didn't feel like I was watching a film; I felt like I had travelled back to the Ram Yug.”

Vivek also spoke highly of Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram. Addressing the curiosity around the casting, he said Ranbir's performance moved him and added, “I saw my Ram ji on screen.”

He highlighted the scene where Ram learns about the death of King Dashrath, saying the performance brought tears to his eyes.

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Yash, Sai Pallavi And Other Cast Members Praised

Vivek appreciated Yash's transformation from Rocky in the KGF franchise to Ravana. He wrote, “From Rocky to Ravan, what a phenomenal growth, man! You absolutely nailed it!” He also called the sequence featuring Ravana's ten talking heads “just brilliant”.

For Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, Vivek highlighted the innocence, grace and purity she brought to the character, along with her agility during the battle sequences. He called her a “warrior princess”.

He also complimented Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, especially for the humour he brought to the role. Recalling their association from India's Best Dramebaaz nearly a decade ago, Vivek said, “The colours you have brought to Lakshman, especially the cheeky humour, I have never seen a better portrayal of him!”

Vivek complimented Rakul Preet Singh, saying she looked “absolutely stunning”, particularly in her scenes with Ranbir's Ram. He also acknowledged Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Shobana and the rest of the ensemble.

Vivek Oberoi Applauds Music And Technical Team

Vivek gave a special mention to Kumar Vishwas, saying his words carried the soul of Indian civilisation, scriptures and culture.

He also spoke about AR Rahman's contribution, saying, “Your music doesn't just touch our ears, it touches our souls.”

The actor acknowledged cinematographer Mahesh Limaye, the direction team, action department and technical crew for their visual work and execution.

Ending his note, Vivek urged Indians across the world to watch Ramayana in theatres with their families. He wrote, “Ramayana is OUR film, OUR story and OUR heritage,” and asked audiences to reconnect with their culture, values and traditions and pass the epic's legacy to the next generation.

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