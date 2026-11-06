'I Saw My Ram Ji On Screen': Vivek Oberoi Shares Ramayana Reaction, Praises Cast And Team

Vivek Oberoi has shared his reaction to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, praising the film, its cast and the team behind the project. The actor, who plays Vidyutjihva in the film, described it as a tribute to Indian culture and values, calling his role a small contribution to a much larger story.
In a note shared after watching the film, Vivek called Ramayana a “MahaYagya for Bhartiya culture and values”.
He wrote, “Ramayana is not just a film, it's a MahaYagya for Bhartiya culture and values, and playing Vidyutjihva is my small Ahuti in this Mahayagya!”
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Vivek also thanked producer Namit Malhotra for giving him the opportunity to be part of the film and for taking the story of Shri Ram to audiences across the world.
Drawing a comparison with James Cameron's Avatar, the actor said the Hollywood film created an imaginary world, while Ramayana brings to the screen a world rooted in India's civilisation, heritage and truth.
My brother Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is not just a film, it's a MahaYagya for Bhartiya culture & values and playing Vidyuthjiva is my small Ahuti in this Mahayagya! Thank you for pushing me to do this bhai! Thank you for dreaming big and bringing the story of Shri Ram to the world on such an extraordinary scale. The world of Avatar may be a creation of imagination, but the world of Shri Ram is our civilisation, our heritage and our truth. What a defining moment for Indian cinema!— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 6, 2026
Vivek Oberoi Applauds Nitesh Tiwari And Ranbir Kapoor
Vivek credited director Nitesh Tiwari for dedicating years to the project. He said the effort could be seen in every frame and described his viewing experience as travelling back to the Ram Yug.
He wrote, “I didn't feel like I was watching a film; I felt like I had travelled back to the Ram Yug.”
Nitesh Tiwari – Nitesh bhai, the most valuable thing in the world is time! The years of your life you have dedicated to Ramayana are visible in the magic of every frame! I didn't feel like I was watching a film; I felt like I had travelled back to the Ram Yug. What an incredible experience! You have woven a tale for every generation and are a master of emotions bhai!— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 6, 2026
Vivek also spoke highly of Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram. Addressing the curiosity around the casting, he said Ranbir's performance moved him and added, “I saw my Ram ji on screen.”
He highlighted the scene where Ram learns about the death of King Dashrath, saying the performance brought tears to his eyes.
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Ranbir Kapoor – There may have been curiosity about how you would portray our beloved Shri Ram, but after watching you yesterday, I can simply say, I saw my Ram ji on screen. You brought such grace, dignity and divinity to the character. In the scene you realise Dashrath ji is dead, you brought tears to my eyes brother!— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 6, 2026
Yash, Sai Pallavi And Other Cast Members Praised
Vivek appreciated Yash's transformation from Rocky in the KGF franchise to Ravana. He wrote, “From Rocky to Ravan, what a phenomenal growth, man! You absolutely nailed it!” He also called the sequence featuring Ravana's ten talking heads “just brilliant”.
Yashaaaa! My brother! From Rocky to Ravan, what a phenomenal growth man! You absolutely nailed it! The grandeur, power and presence you bring to Ravan are something else. I could feel Ravan's might on screen. It was wonderful sharing screen space with you, brother. That scene with the 10 talking heads of Ravan, uffff! Just brilliant! What a fabulous performance bhai!— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 6, 2026
For Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, Vivek highlighted the innocence, grace and purity she brought to the character, along with her agility during the battle sequences. He called her a “warrior princess”.
Sai Pallavi – The innocence, grace and purity that we associate with Sita Maa are beautifully reflected in your portrayal. What a graceful and heartfelt performance! You surprised me with your agility in the battle scenes, warrior princess! @Sai_Pallavi92 https://t.co/w4TlgUmGBn— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 6, 2026
He also complimented Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, especially for the humour he brought to the role. Recalling their association from India's Best Dramebaaz nearly a decade ago, Vivek said, “The colours you have brought to Lakshman, especially the cheeky humour, I have never seen a better portrayal of him!”
Ravi Dubey – I've known that wonderful humour of yours since we did India's best Dramebaaz a decade ago. The colours you have brought to Lakshman, especially the cheeky humour, I have never seen a better portrayal of him! Wish you phenomenal success that you absolutely deserve bhai!— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 6, 2026
Vivek complimented Rakul Preet Singh, saying she looked “absolutely stunning”, particularly in her scenes with Ranbir's Ram. He also acknowledged Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Shobana and the rest of the ensemble.
Rakul Preet Singh – You looked absolutely stunning especially in the scenes with Ramji. It was such a pleasure sharing screen space with you! Here's to many more! https://t.co/p6BKWrmOKm— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 6, 2026
Vivek Oberoi Applauds Music And Technical Team
Vivek gave a special mention to Kumar Vishwas, saying his words carried the soul of Indian civilisation, scriptures and culture.
He also spoke about AR Rahman's contribution, saying, “Your music doesn't just touch our ears, it touches our souls.”
The actor acknowledged cinematographer Mahesh Limaye, the direction team, action department and technical crew for their visual work and execution.
Ending his note, Vivek urged Indians across the world to watch Ramayana in theatres with their families. He wrote, “Ramayana is OUR film, OUR story and OUR heritage,” and asked audiences to reconnect with their culture, values and traditions and pass the epic's legacy to the next generation.
*A heartfelt appeal to every Indian in the world: Ramayana is OUR film, OUR story and OUR heritage.* I urge all of you to experience this grand cinematic celebration of Bharat in the nearest theatre. This is our moment of pride and an opportunity for our generations to know and experience the extraordinary journey of Shri Ram. To audiences across the world, take your families along and experience Ramayana together. Reconnect with our deeply rooted culture, timeless values and heritage, and take pride in a story that belongs to all of us. Let's celebrate our Ramayana and pass this legacy on to the next generation. Jai Shri Ram! ????— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 6, 2026
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