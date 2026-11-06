Ramayana Part 1: Watch Raghav Juyal's First Look As Meghnad, His Brief Appearance Surprises Fans

Ramayana Part 1 has several moments that have caught the attention of audiences, with Raghav Juyal's appearance as Meghnad being one of the film's surprises.

'Raghav Juyal's First Look As Meghnad Surfaces'

Raghav Juyal makes a brief appearance as Meghnad, the eldest son of Ravana, towards the end of Ramayana Part 1. His look from the film has now surfaced online, giving audiences their first glimpse of the actor as the powerful warrior.

Raghav's appearance comes as a surprise for viewers who had been waiting to see him in the epic. His screen time in the first instalment is limited, making his appearance a brief but notable introduction to the character.

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The reveal comes shortly after clips of Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman from the film's post-credit scene surfaced online and went viral. The glimpse of Raghav as Meghnad has now added another talking point around the film and its characters.

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'Who Is Meghnad In Ramayana?'

Meghnad, also known as Indrajit, is the eldest son of Ravana and the crown prince of Lanka. He is known for his skills as a warrior and plays an important role in the battle between Lord Rama and Ravana.

In the epic, Meghnad is one of the key warriors on Ravana's side. His character is closely connected to the larger conflict between Rama's forces and the army of Lanka.

While Ramayana Part 1 introduces Meghnad towards the end of the film, he is expected to have a more prominent role in the sequel. Raghav Juyal is also expected to return as the character in Ramayana Part 2.

'About Ramayana'

Ramayana is a two-part epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The first instalment was released in theatres on November 5, 2026. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The second part was earlier scheduled for Diwali 2027 but has now been postponed to 2028. Producer Namit Malhotra confirmed the delay, saying that the makers do not want to rush the finale and want to give the project the time it needs.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film also features Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Arun Govil and Rakul Preet Singh.

The two-part project is based on the ancient Indian epic and brings together a large ensemble cast for the story of Lord Rama, Sita, Ravana and the events surrounding their conflict.

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