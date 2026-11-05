"If You Are Getting So Influenced By A Film, You Are The Fool": Amaal Mallik Defends Cinema After Andhra Chainsaw Attack

The chainsaw attack on two female students at a school in Andhra Pradesh has sparked a debate over whether violent films influence real-life behaviour. Singer and music composer Amaal Mallik has weighed in, defending cinema and questioning why films are blamed whenever a violent incident takes place. He argued that viewers should not use what they watch on screen as an excuse for their actions.

The incident involved a 21-year-old man who allegedly entered a classroom and attacked two students with a chainsaw. The attack drew widespread condemnation and led to renewed criticism of violent content in mainstream Hindi films.

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On social media, several users and commentators questioned whether films with adult certification, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, could influence younger audiences. Some argued that repeated portrayals of extreme violence could make it harder for young viewers to separate what they see on screen from acceptable behaviour in real life.

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Mallik unequivocally condemned the school attack as "horrifying and completely wrong," stating that he would never support such violence. At the same time, he sharply rejected the notion that cinema is solely responsible for driving criminal behaviour.

"If you are getting so influenced by a film, you're the fool," Mallik wrote, asserting that individual actions are shaped by a complex combination of family values, personal trauma, upbringing, and the broader socio-political climate. He added that while filmmakers should exercise responsibility in depicting violence, audiences must be capable of distinguishing between fiction and reality.

“But cinema alone cannot be blamed for someone's actions. Family values, upbringing, the political climate in different states, and the way each person thinks and reacts all matter. People's experiences and trauma can affect them too. Everyone has good and bad in them, but none of this excuses violence,” he observed.

Expanding his argument beyond films, the composer questioned why the music industry rarely faces similar scrutiny over its portrayal of aggression. He highlighted the popularity of provocative dance numbers, party anthems and rap tracks that glorify dominance and violence. According to him, these songs continue to receive mainstream exposure, including performances on reality television, raising questions about the apparent difference in how music and cinema are judged.

“Age ratings should be followed. Parents should not bring infants to films rated -A. We can take the influence of films seriously while also expecting viewers to understand the difference between a story and real life. If we criticise films, we should be fair and look at songs too. Ban songs like Kar Gayi Chull, Rom Rom Romantic (both my songs), Beedi Jalaile, Pink Lips and Chikni Chameli, Munni Badnaam, why are they celebrated and used on reality shows ??”

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Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has also responded to the criticism surrounding his film Animal. Rejecting suggestions that the film had any connection to the Andhra Pradesh incident, Vanga accused his critics of using a tragic event to advance their own agenda. The exchange has added another dimension to the wider debate over censorship, creative freedom and the extent to which filmmakers should be held accountable for audience behaviour.

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