Mumbai Traffic Congestion Sparks Online Complaints As Diwali Rush Approaches

Mumbai witnessed severe traffic congestion across the city and the wider metropolitan region on Thursday, as the festive season approaches and commuters prepare for Diwali celebrations.
Several commuters travelling home from offices, heading to relatives' houses or making their way to other destinations were caught in traffic snarls, leading to delays and frustration during the evening commute.
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With the festive rush beginning to build up, the city's already busy roads witnessed increased vehicular movement, adding to the difficulties faced by daily commuters.
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Diwali Rush? 20+ KM Traffic on both Western Express Highway & Eastern Express Highway. Commuters are facing hard time to travel! https://t.co/EWP5WpYNor— Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) November 5, 2026
Mumbai Traffic Congestion: Commuters Take To Social Media
The traffic situation also sparked complaints on social media platforms, with several commuters taking to X and Instagram to share their experiences.
@MumbaiPolice Western Express Highway - towards airport T2 - the whole stretch is blocked. Car not moving. Will you do something about it or reply saying informed concerned division?— Gaurav (@bajoria_g) November 5, 2026
@MTPHereToHelp full traffic jam from lat 20 min due this western express highway service road also traffic jam both vehicles are parked in peak hour Location: chakala Cigarette Factory traffic signal chakala sahar road Andheri East— @PAM (@noparkinginroad) November 5, 2026
People posted about the delays they were facing and the time it was taking them to reach their respective destinations.
@MTPHereToHelp full traffic jam no traffic police or traffic warden on duty where traffic police? Daily same problem both side vehicles are parked kindly take action Location: chakala Cigarette Factory traffic signal chakala sahar road Andheri East https://t.co/8ZsOg4pKbC— Harshad tak (@harshad_tak) November 5, 2026
@MumbaiPolice waiting since 1 hour in traffic jam at Hans Bhugra Marg near University of Mumbai Kalina. Who will help? @MTPHereToHelp https://t.co/KiKGjFydhB— ticktockxxx1 (@ticktockxx16882) November 5, 2026
Several commuters expressed frustration over being stuck in traffic while trying to make their way home or visit family members ahead of the festive celebrations.
Social media posts highlighted the difficulties faced by people travelling across Mumbai and its surrounding areas, with commuters sharing their experiences of the traffic congestion.
The growing number of complaints online also brought attention to the challenges faced by commuters during the festive season, when traffic movement typically increases as people travel for shopping, celebrations and family gatherings.
Diwali Rush Adds To Mumbai's Traffic Woes
The traffic congestion comes as Mumbai prepares for the festive season, with Diwali approaching and people making plans to celebrate with their families and relatives.
The increase in vehicular movement during this period can add to the pressure on the city's roads, particularly during evening peak hours when office-goers return home.
For many commuters, the festive season has brought an additional challenge to their daily journeys, with traffic delays affecting people travelling for work as well as those heading out for personal visits.
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As commuters continue to share their experiences online, Mumbai's traffic congestion has once again become a talking point, with people highlighting the time and inconvenience involved in reaching their destinations.
The situation underscores the difficulties of navigating Mumbai's roads during the festive rush, as commuters look to reach their homes and loved ones ahead of Diwali.
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