Ramayana Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer Is Visual Spectacle That Sets Stage For Epic Battle Against Evil

The mythical tale of the Ramayana, originally written by Sage Valmiki, gets a grand cinematic retelling in director Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita in a fresh avatar.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana has finally hit theatres, with previews scheduled at select cinemas tonight and a worldwide release across multiple theatres and shows on November 5.

The film offers a new interpretation of the ancient epic, drawing from the fine differences between Valmiki's Ramayana and Goswami Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. This gives the narrative a fresh, nuanced perspective different from the version audiences are generally familiar with, making the storytelling an engaging and thought-provoking aspect of the film.

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Visual Effects And Grandeur

One of the biggest highlights is its visual presentation. The VFX and world-building animation deserve immense appreciation, setting an encouraging benchmark for Indian cinema and raising expectations for what the country's visual effects industry can achieve. The grand scale, detailed animation, and immersive cinematic treatment keep viewers glued to the screen, with hardly a moment to look away.

However, the film is best experienced in 3D, which adds significant depth to its visual presentation and makes the larger-than-life action sequences all the more impressive. The storyline, seamlessly combined with its animation and visual effects, keeps the audience completely captivated until the end of the movie.

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Character Performances, Dialogues

The performances also contribute immensely to the film's overall impact. The actors portraying Ravan, played by Yash, bring considerable intensity

and Surpanakha, acted by Rakul Preet, justifying the character. While Lord Lakshman lights up the screen with punchy, crisp one-liners that add spark to his fierce character.

Special mention goes to Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, who delivers a remarkably powerful performance; her emotive expressiveness, commanding body language, and subtle shifts in facial expressions eventual malice of her character with striking perfection.

Their collective screen presence adds immense weight to the conflict between good and evil, particularly during the dramatic confrontations.

Where Ramayana: Part One lags behind, however, is in the choice of language and tonal consistency used during dialogue delivery. At times, the lines lack the poetic grandeur and traditional touch expected of an epic of this stature,opting instead for phrasing that feels overly simplified.

Sony Pictures is distributing the film across approximately 50,000 screens in more than 100 countries, with an additional 9,000 screens in India. Even before its release in India, the film has reportedly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in advance bookings, while early reviews have praised its visual scale while pointing out a few niggles, especially in the dubbed English version.

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