Ramayana Live Updates: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer Opens Globally In Cinema, Eyes Rs 100 Crore On Day 1
Ramayana's first instalment released on November 5, 2026, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash with music by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
The much anticipated first instalment of 'Ramayana' has released today, November 5, 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. The film, billed as an ambitious global-scale adaptation of the Indian epic, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana.
The film features music by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, with visual effects by Oscar-winning company DNEG. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of “Dangal” and “Chhichhore” fame and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Actors Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutt, and Ravie Dubey round out the cast of the film.
The film released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with his company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
With its epic scale, star-studded cast and story rooted in India's cultural consciousness, "Ramayana" is expected to bring in Rs 75-100 crore on its opening day across languages with experts projecting lifetime collections of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore if it resonates with audiences.
Ramayana Live Updates: Can Ramayana Collect Rs 500 Net BO?
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel believes audience reception will be the biggest deciding factor in Ramayana's box-office performance.
In a post on X, he said the film could collect over Rs 500 crore net in the Hindi market within seven days if it receives positive word of mouth. He added that there was no need to worry about the opening, stressing that the film's merit would ultimately determine its success.
All that matters for #Ramayana is audience reception. If the word of mouth is positive, the film can rake in ₹500 cr nett in Hindi within just 7 days. There is absolutely no need to worry about the opening. Merit is what matters and would remain the ultimate deciding factor.— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 4, 2026
Ramayana Live Updates: Ramayana Cannot Be Compared To Dhurandhar, Says Exhibitor
Film exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said "Ramayana" cannot be judged by conventional film review standards because a section of the audience will approach it through devotion and reverence. "You cannot call "Ramayana" a classic film like 'Dhurandhar', 'Border' or 'Baahubali', this is a different genre of filmmaking. This is about religion, it is faith-based cinema.
"It is about the biggest deity in this country, Lord Ram... a huge audience will watch it as a piece of faith. If that faith connects, then there's no stopping for this film. It is a review and critic-proof film (in that sense)," the exhibitor told PTI.
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Ramayana Live Updates: Nitesh Tiwari On Designing Pushpak Viman
Director Nitesh Tiwari said they went through 40 to 50 designs before finalising the lotus shaped version of the 'Pushpak Viman' depicted in the movie that Ravan flies after abducting Sita and taking her to Lanka. It is in the shape of a lotus.
"It took us so long to shape the Ravana and Jatayu fight. Because previously, we assumed the design of Pushpak Viman would be something different and we shaped the sequence around it. And when we loved the final design, which was completely different from what we had first thought, we had to do a lot of iterations," he said.
"We created some 40-50 designs for Pushpak Viman before finalising the one you see in the film. We didn't want something that did look like it could fly, we wanted some kind of science to go into it. Because I believe, we all believe there was science behind everything that happened that time," he added.
Ramayana Live Updates: Ramayana Movie Review
If you are wondering whether to watch the movie or not, here's a first person account of the movie. Read our Ramayana movie review here:
Ramayana Live Updates: Two Part Series
"Ramayana" is envisioned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the "Ramayana", one of India's most revered epics. The story follows Lord Ram's journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil.
Ramayana Live Updates: Hello!
It's finally here, folks! After teasers, theories, and a lot of fan-casting debates, Ramayana is hitting the big screen and we are tracking it all for you — box office numbers, first reactions, celeb spotting, celebrity buzz, and all the goosebump moments as they happen. Grab your popcorn, settle in, and stay glued to this space. This is going to be epic.
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