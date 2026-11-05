Ramayana Live Updates: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer Opens Globally In Cinema, Eyes Rs 100 Crore On Day 1

The much anticipated first instalment of 'Ramayana' has released today, November 5, 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. The film, billed as an ambitious global-scale adaptation of the Indian epic, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The film features music by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, with visual effects by Oscar-winning company DNEG. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of “Dangal” and “Chhichhore” fame and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Actors Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutt, and Ravie Dubey round out the cast of the film.

The film released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with his company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

With its epic scale, star-studded cast and story rooted in India's cultural consciousness, "Ramayana" is expected to bring in Rs 75-100 crore on its opening day across languages with experts projecting lifetime collections of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore if it resonates with audiences.