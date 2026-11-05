Trump Concerned About Impeachment After Midterm Loss? President's 'Would Destroy' Remark

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was not worried about the prospect of impeachment now that Democrats have won control of Congress, claiming such a move would backfire on the opposition.

Asked by a reporter whether he was concerned, Trump said: "Not even a little bit. I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that. Impeachment for what? Having a successful country?"

The remarks came a day after the midterm elections, in which Democrats won both the House and the Senate, gaining seven Senate seats and 25 House seats. The result hands the party subpoena power and the ability to launch investigations into the administration.

Impeachment talk has hung over the campaign for months. In August, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise warned that Democrats would move to impeach Trump on day one if they won the majority.

Democratic leaders have been more cautious. In April, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats would not focus on impeaching Trump if they regained the House.

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The constitutional hurdles are considerable. A simple House majority is enough to approve articles of impeachment, but conviction in the Senate requires a two-thirds majority, meaning many Republican senators would have to break with the president. Democrats' gains in the Senate do not come close to that threshold on their own.

Trump's confidence also contrasts with the pressure on his cabinet. Democrats have signalled they could pursue impeachment proceedings against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth once they regain the House majority.

On Wednesday, Trump said he was not considering replacing Hegseth, saying: "No, I think he's doing a very good job." Sources told Reuters, however, that he could still be replaced as Republicans assess their losses.

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Much of the political damage has been linked to the war with Iran, which drove up oil prices and angered voters. Trump has defended his handling of the conflict.

Asked when it would end, he said: "Whenever I want it to. But it's got to be done right." On whether he would have acted differently, he said: "I would have done nothing different."

The Democratic leadership has not formally announced any plan to bring articles of impeachment.

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