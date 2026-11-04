Democrats' US Midterm Sweep: What It Can Mean For Oil, Dollar, Emerging Market Equities

The Democratic Party's victory in both chambers of the US Congress can bring some relief to global markets, particularly through lower oil prices, easing inflationary pressures, and improved investor sentiment towards emerging market equities.

Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, marking a significant shift in the balance of power in Washington.

Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at ETO Markets, while speaking to NDTV Profit, had flagged the possibility of a softer policy approach from US President Donald Trump in the event of a Democratic sweep, which could have implications for global commodities and financial markets.

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Lower Oil Prices Could Ease Inflationary Pressures

Barratt said the election outcome could make the Trump administration more cautious about its approach to the Iran conflict, as prolonging the war could carry political costs. "I think he's really learned that any war, particularly with Iran, is not good for votes," Barratt said during the pre-election discussion.

He expected greater efforts towards resolving the conflict, which could support a further decline in global oil prices. He also pointed to a softening global economy as another factor that could weigh on crude prices.

A decline in oil prices could ease inflationary pressures across economies, particularly those dependent on energy imports.

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Emerging Market Equities Could Find Support

Barratt also expects a Democratic sweep to bring a change in the policy environment, potentially reducing uncertainty around US policy decisions. He said the prospect of a divided government and a less aggressive policy approach could ease pressure on the US dollar and inflation, creating a more supportive environment for emerging market investments.

He also reflected that a weaker dollar and moderating inflation could encourage more rational investment decisions, potentially benefiting emerging economies.

Democratic Majority To Increase Congressional Oversight

Anjali Kaur, senior associate chair on India and Emerging Asia Economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told NDTV Profit that a Democratic majority in the House would immediately change congressional oversight of the Trump administration.

She pointed to greater scrutiny through congressional committees, investigations, subpoenas, and control over government spending. However, she cautioned that a Democratic victory would not automatically reverse Trump's tariffs or bring an end to the Iran conflict, as the President would retain executive powers and veto authority.

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