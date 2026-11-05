Stock Market Live: Sensex Zooms 1,400 Points, Nifty Near 24,400; Ashok Leyland Gains 11%, PI Industries Slides 14%

Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, exteded gains to the sixth consecutive session and were off to a flyer, led by gains in Auto, Financials and IT shares, amid the weekly expiry of Sensex contracts.

That said, the BSE Sensex was trading at 78,764, up 1,463 points or 1.89%. On the other hand, Nifty 50 was trading at 24,376.35, up 415.75 points or 1.74%.

Among individual stocks on BSE, IndiGo topped with 6% gains, followed by Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki. On the flipside, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Power Grid were among the top drags.

Broader markets, too, rallied. Nifty Small Cap 100 index rose 0.84%, whie Nifty Mid Cap 100 rose 1.55%.

Sectorally, Nifty Auto, Financials and Realty and Auto outperformed, rising up to 3.5%.

Global Cues

Asian markets were mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.2% after rising in early trade. South Korea's Kospi declined 2.95%. Meanwhile, Australia's ASX 200 and New Zealand's NZX 50 advanced 1.94% and 1.99%, respectively.

On Wednesday, US indices ended firmly in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 3.03%, gaining 1,569 points to hit a two-month high. The

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.58% and 1.44%, respectively.

Consumer discretionary, financial and real estate stocks led the gains on Wall Street, while energy and industrial shares lagged.

Oil Prices Today

Oil prices extended their decline on Thursday, with Brent crude trading below the $95-per-barrel mark after plunging nearly 9% in the previous session to hit a two-month low.

Hopes of a possible de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict following the Democrats' strong performance in the US midterm elections have eased concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

