Nykaa's Premiumisation Trend Bags Price Target Hikes Across The Brokerage Board After Q2, But Citi Stays Skeptical

Nykaa-parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. has received largely bullish responses after its second quarter results with four price target hikes and three 'buy' and equivalent ratings. However, Citi still remains skittish.

HSBC, Kotak, Jefferies have retained 'buy' and similar ratings for the stock while hiking price targets for Nykaa as they expect premiumisation to sustain growth momentum going ahead.

BofA remains 'neutral' on the omnichannel company but has also raised its price target. Citi, on the other hand, has retained its 'sell' rating for Nykaa's stock and reduced its price target to Rs 260 from Rs 265 highlighting that high valuations and marketing expenditure constrain attractiveness despite improving margins.

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Here is a look at the Q2 financial fine print for Nykaa

Net profit at Rs 101 crore vs Rs 34 crore YoY

Revenue up 28.1% at Rs 3,006 crore vs Rs 2,346 crore YoY

EBITDA up 65.6% at Rs 263 crore vs Rs 159 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 8.7% vs 6.8% YoY

Brokerage Takes

HSBC on Nykaa

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 410 from Rs 380

Beauty growth, premiumisation and House of Nykaa brands support sustained customer engagement

Fashion profitability and improving marketing efficiency offer further margin expansion

Nykaa Now, advertising income and owned-brand acquisitions provide additional growth opportunities

Kotak on Nykaa

Maintain Add; hike TP to Rs 385 from Rs 370

Beauty customer acquisition and premiumisation should sustain growth momentum

Fashion profitability and operating leverage support further margin improvement

Higher owned-brand contribution and marketing efficiency strengthen earnings prospects

Citi on Nykaa

Maintain Sell; cut TP to Rs 260 from Rs 265

Expects revenue and EBITDA CAGR of 25% and 44% respectively over FY26–28

Owned brands, premiumisation and omnichannel expansion remain key growth drivers

High valuations and marketing expenditure constrain attractiveness despite improving margins

BofA on Nykaa

Maintain Neutral; hike TP to Rs 400 from Rs 370

Beauty growth supported by customer acquisition, premiumisation and repeat purchases

Nykaa Now and advertising income offer additional growth opportunities

Fashion marketing efficiency to improve margins, though premium valuations limit rerating

Jefferies on Nykaa

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 415 from Rs 400

Beauty premiumisation, customer acquisition and own brands remain key growth drivers

Nykaa Now targets over 25 cities by FY27-end; fashion targets high-single-digit EBITDA margins by FY30

Simply Nam acquisition and L'Oréal partnership expand beauty portfolio; hikes FY28–29 EBITDA estimates by 5–6%

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