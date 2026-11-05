India Beat Japan 4-1 To Win Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Title

The Indian men's hockey team defeated Japan 4-1 in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 on Thursday, November 5, to lift the title.

While the final scoreline suggested a comfortable victory for the hosts, the contest was far from one-sided, especially in the opening quarter.

Japan made an early impact, taking the lead through Matsumoto in the third minute. India found themselves under pressure in the first quarter as Japan started strongly and took advantage of their early opportunities.

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But the hosts turned the match around in the second period. Shilanand Lakra levelled matters in the 42nd minute and then Dilpreet Singh put India ahead in the 48th minute.

Then Jugraj Singh doubled India's advantage, converting a penalty corner in the 53rd minute. Sukhjeet Singh added the fourth goal just a minute later to seal a 4-1 victory and confirm India's title triumph.

The win marked India's sixth Asian Champions Trophy crown. The hosts had entered the final unbeaten, following an impressive run in the tournament, while Japan had secured their place in the title clash after defeating Malaysia in a penalty shootout in the semi-final.

India vs Japan Final: How The Match Unfolded

Japan started the final strongly and took the lead in the third minute courtesy of Matsumoto.

India, meanwhile, struggled to find their rhythm in the opening quarter as the Japanese side applied the pressure on the hosts.

The match was closely-contested before India found their breakthrough in the 42nd minute.

Shilanand Lakra scored to bring the hosts back on level terms, giving India the momentum they needed. Dilpreet Singh then put India in front in the 48th minute. With the lead in the bag, India continued to push forward and increased the pressure on Japan.

Asian Champions Trophy 2026: India's Road To The Title

India began their campaign with a commanding 13-0 victory over Bangladesh before registering a 5-2 win against China.

The hosts then defeated Japan 4-1 in the league stage, followed by a 4-2 victory over Malaysia and an 8-0 win against South Korea.

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India carried their winning form into the semi-final, where they beat South Korea 8-1 to book their place in the final. Japan, meanwhile, reached the title clash after defeating Malaysia 5-3 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw.

India completed their unbeaten campaign with another victory over Japan, securing their sixth Asian Champions Trophy title.

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