India vs Sri Lanka: Delhi Air Pollution Concerns, Renovation Work Force 1st ODI Shift: Check New Venue

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled for December 13, 2026, has been shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam.

The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will now host the opening match of the three-match ODI series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the venue change on Thursday, November 5.

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The decision was taken following a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), which cited the possibility of weather disruption and proposed renovation work at the stadium.

The match will be played on the originally scheduled date, December 13, with only the venue being changed.

India vs Sri Lanka: Full Schedule

Sri Lanka's tour of India will comprise three ODIs and three T20Is. The ODI series will begin in Visakhapatnam on December 13, followed by the second match in Bengaluru on December 16 and the third in Ahmedabad on December 19.

The teams will then play a three-match T20I series, beginning in Rajkot on December 22. The remaining two T20Is will be played in Cuttack and Pune on December 24 and 27, respectively.

Match Date Venue Time (IST) 1st ODI December 13, 2026 Visakhapatnam 2:00 PM 2nd ODI December 16, 2026 Bengaluru 2:00 PM 3rd ODI December 19, 2026 Ahmedabad 2:00 PM 1st T20I December 22, 2026 Rajkot 7:00 PM 2nd T20I December 24, 2026 Cuttack 7:00 PM 3rd T20I December 27, 2026 Pune 7:00 PM

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