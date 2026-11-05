AC Milan Vs Ferencvaros Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Europa League Match?

AC Milan will take on Ferencvaros in a UEFA Europa League 2026-27 league-phase match on Thursday, November 5, with the Italian side looking to bounce back from their recent defeat and get their European campaign back on track.

AC Milan have endured a mixed start to their Europa League campaign.

The Rossoneri began with a 0-2 defeat against Benfica before registering a convincing 4-0 victory over Salzburg. However, they suffered another setback in their previous outing, going down 0-3 against Bournemouth.

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Ferencvaros, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive start to the competition. The Hungary-based club have won all three of their opening league-phase matches, beating Celtic 3-1, Viktoria Plzen 2-1 and Torreense 4-1.

With Ferencvaros arriving in Milan in strong form, the hosts will have to produce a much-improved performance to secure all three points at San Siro.

AC Milan Vs Ferencvaros: Match Date, Time

The AC Milan vs Ferencvaros UEFA Europa League 2026-27 match will be played on Thursday, November 5. The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time.

AC Milan Vs Ferencvaros: Venue

The AC Milan vs Ferencvaros match will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

AC Milan Vs Ferencvaros: Recent Form

AC Milan have had a mixed experience of the Europa League so far. They opened their campaign with a 0-2 loss to Benfica but recovered with a 4-0 away victory against Salzburg. But they failed to build on that, losing 0-3 at Bournemouth in their last European fixture.

The Rossoneri will be keen to get back to winning ways in front of their own fans and improve their league-phase position.

Ferencvaros, meanwhile, have been one of the more impressive sides in the competition up to this point.

They started with a 3-1 victory over Celtic before defeating Viktoria Plzen 2-1. They continued their winning run with a 4-1 triumph over Torreense.

The Hungarian champions will now look to carry that momentum into their away fixture against AC Milan and maintain their perfect record in the competition.

AC Milan Vs Ferencvaros: Head-To-Head

AC Milan and Ferencvaros are set to meet for the first time in a competitive football match.

AC Milan Vs Ferencvaros: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the AC Milan vs Ferencvaros UEFA Europa League 2026-27 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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AC Milan Vs Ferencvaros: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the AC Milan vs Ferencvaros UEFA Europa League 2026-27 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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