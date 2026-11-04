From Tennis Court To Football Boardroom: Rafael Nadal's New Real Madrid Role

Fifteen time Champions League winners Real Madrid plans to appoint tennis legend Rafael Nadal to its board of directors, the Spanish football club announced on Wednesday.

Nadal, who is a 22-time Grand Slam champion, has been an honorary member of Real Madrid since 2011 and shares a close relationship with club president Florentino Perez.

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The proposed appointment will be put before the club's socios, or members, for approval at the general assembly, that is scheduled for November 21. The members are expected to ratify Nadal's appointment to the board.

The 40-year-old enjoyed a remarkable career in tennis, in which he won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record 14 French Open titles.

Rafael Nadal Had Expressed Interest In Becoming Real Madrid President

Nadal has previously spoken about his connection with Real Madrid and his interest in taking up a leadership role at the club.

"I want to thank president Florentino Perez and the board for proposing that I join the board of directors of Real Madrid," wrote Nadal on social media platform X.

"I have accepted this proposal with great excitement, I'm eager to learn and to contribute everything I can."

Florentino Perez eventually secured another victory in June, defeating rival candidate Enrique Riquelme.

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Nadal's proposed appointment to the board would mark another association with the club, which he has supported for several years.

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