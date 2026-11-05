TRAI's New Satcom Framework: What it Means for Starlink, Jio Satcom and OneWeb

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has proposed a separate authorisation for satellite network providers, according to sources cited by NDTV Profit. The proposal could change how companies such as Starlink, Jio Satcom and Eutelsat OneWeb operate in India and work with telecom operators.

Under the proposed framework, satellite companies would be allowed to operate as network infrastructure providers and lease or share their capacity with licensed telecom operators. However, they would not be able to offer telecom services directly to consumers under this authorisation.

This would allow satellite companies to earn revenue by providing network capacity without having to deal with retail customers themselves. Telecom operators, meanwhile, could use these satellite networks to expand their services, including direct-to-device connectivity, which allows compatible mobile phones to connect directly to satellites.

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Starlink, Jio Satcom and Eutelsat OneWeb could potentially operate under the proposed authorisation. However, all three already hold Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite (GMPCS) authorisations, which allow them to provide satellite-based services in India. The proposed network-provider approval would be separate from these existing permissions.

This distinction is important. The new framework does not replace the existing route through which licensed satellite service providers can serve customers. Instead, it introduces an infrastructure-sharing model that could support partnerships between satellite operators and conventional telecom companies.

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TRAI has proposed an authorisation fee equivalent to 8% of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for satellite network providers. It has also suggested assigning spectrum for five years, with an option to extend the period by another two years.

The proposal is not yet the final regulatory framework. Its implementation will depend on the government's decision, including whether it accepts TRAI's recommendations. Until then, satellite operators and telecom companies will continue to operate under the permissions currently in force.

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