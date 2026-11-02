TRAI Tightens Telecom Complaint Rules, Introduces Consumer Feedback Surveys And Financial Penalties

For the first time in twelve years, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) announced stricter consumer grievance redressal regulations on Monday.

The changes introduce penalties for improperly closed complaints, shorter resolution timelines and round-the-clock customer support requirements for telecom operators.

Operators will be subject to fines of ₹1,000 for each incorrectly closed complaint and ₹5,000 for each improperly closed appeal under the Telecom Consumers Complaint Redressal (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, with a quarterly ceiling of ₹20 lakh for each Licensed Service Area (LSA).

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The overhaul comes at a time of rising complaints against telecom operators. Direct complaints received by Trai rose 63% to 73,081 in FY26, from 44,733 in FY24. In between, they stood at 55,978 in FY25, according to Trai data.

The new framework replaces the grievance-redressal provisions first introduced in 2012 and later amended in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Trai released the draft amendments in May, saying consumer behaviour is changing and more people are using mobile applications, websites, chatbots and other digital channels.

Support And Tighter Timelines

Under the revised rules, telecom operators must keep their complaint centres open round the clock, in place of the current 16-hour arrangement.

“Consumer support through complaint centres will be available round the clock on all days of the week, instead of the existing 16-hour arrangement. Such support may be provided through human representatives, automated systems, Al agents, other customer-centric technological solutions, or a combination thereof,” Trai noted.

Human assistance must be available for at least 16 hours a day, while technology-based solutions must operate under appropriate human supervision. Operators must also inform consumers when they are interacting with an artificial intelligence (AI) agent or chatbot.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has prescribed a standardised three-level structure for interactive voice response systems (IVRS), mobile applications and web portals. IVRS options must be available in English, Hindi and at least one other official language of the states covered under the respective Licensed Service Area (LSA).

Trai has reduced the time available to consumers to appeal against the disposal of a complaint to 15 days from the earlier 30 days. The regulator said consumers would generally prefer to appeal at the earliest, while a longer window unnecessarily increases compliance requirements.

The operator-run appellate authority must decide appeals within 15 days of receiving them and communicate its decision within three days of disposal. Complaints and service requests that do not have a specific resolution timeline under the quality-of-service rules must be addressed within three days.

Penalties And Accountability

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Telecom operators will also face penalties for delays in submitting quarterly performance reports. The penalty will be up to ₹5,000 per day for the first 15 days of delay, increasing to ₹20,000 per day thereafter. The penalty will be capped at ₹10 lakh per instance per LSA.

Operators must pay penalties within 21 days of an order. Failure to do so will attract interest at a rate of 2% above the State Bank of India's one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR).

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