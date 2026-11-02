Child Insurance Plan vs Government Savings Scheme: Which Offers Better Benefits?

Every parent wants to accumulate enough money for their children's education, careers, and other future aspirations. However, there is one question that arises when choosing the right type of investment: should you go for a child insurance policy or a government savings scheme?

Both options provide the same benefits for the parents, but their benefits are quite different from each other.

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Understanding Child Insurance Plans

A child insurance scheme is one that involves savings or investment along with benefits from life insurance. The parents pay regular premiums, and the policy pays out benefits in accordance with the scheme.

The most important benefit of such an insurance scheme is financial protection. For example, Rahul decides to purchase a child insurance scheme for his 5-year-old daughter. With the proper choice of premium waiver benefit, the scheme may even continue after his death.

What Do Government Savings Schemes Offer?

There are various government schemes such as Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and Public Provident Fund (PPF) which are popular among parents as they provide safe investment options in the long run.

SSY scheme is exclusively for girls below 10 years old. The current interest rate for SSY is 8.2% per annum for October to December 2026, but this rate may be changed by the government every quarter.

The other plan, the PPF scheme, provides a 7.1% per annum interest rate for October to December 2026.

Which One Should Parents Choose?

This depends on your financial priorities.

If your main financial goal is to make risk-free investments through schemes like SSY and PPF, then both of them would work well. But if, along with that, you need life insurance and benefits for the future of your child, then a child insurance scheme can also work.

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A smart decision is to compare returns, insurance coverage, lock-in periods, and withdrawal rules before investing. Remember, protecting your child's future is just as important as saving money for it.

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