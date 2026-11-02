Mapping AI Profits: How One Global Bank Turned Automation Into A $216 Million Bottom-Line Win

Artificial intelligence is beginning to show up in corporate earnings, with companies moving beyond investment announcements to report measurable financial benefits.

Spanish banking giant Santander has emerged as one of the clearest examples, attributing 194 million euros ($216 million) in business value to its AI initiatives during the first nine months of 2026, according to CNBC.

The disclosure comes as global corporate spending on AI accelerates. Companies invested $581.7 billion in AI during 2025, marking a 130% increase from the previous year, according to Stanford University's 2026 AI Index report.

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With major technology companies also committing hundreds of billions of dollars to AI infrastructure, the focus is shifting towards returns on these investments.

Santander CFO Jose García Cantera told CNBC that AI is helping the bank reduce repetitive, low-value tasks and allow employees to concentrate on activities that generate greater business value. He said the technology was beginning to make a measurable contribution to both revenue and costs.

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Novartis Sees AI Improving Operating Performance

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is also reporting tangible benefits from AI adoption. CEO Vas Narasimhan said the technology was beginning to improve the company's financial performance, particularly through marketing, sales and research productivity.

Novartis reported third-quarter core operating income of $6.04 billion, up 10% year-on-year at constant currencies. However, the company has not separately quantified AI's contribution to earnings.

Standard Chartered Links AI To Operating Leverage

Standard Chartered CFO Manus Costello said AI tools are helping the bank improve customer relationships, expand income and streamline internal processes.

The lender reported 14% growth in third-quarter operating income at constant currency, excluding notable items.

Costello also highlighted improvements in operating leverage, with income growing faster than costs as automation helped the bank scale operations more efficiently.

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Meta And Google Report AI-Linked Growth

Technology companies are also beginning to identify financial returns from their AI investments. Meta said its AI initiatives generated substantial incremental advertising revenue, while its third-quarter revenue increased 26%.

Alphabet's Google Cloud business more than doubled its revenue to nearly $31 billion during the quarter, highlighting growing demand for AI-related cloud infrastructure.

Carlsberg, however, offered a more measured assessment. CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen said AI was improving internal processes, pricing, marketing and supply-chain operations, but its financial benefits had yet to reach significant scale.

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