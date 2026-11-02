Is AI Taking Over Jobs? Influencer Neha Nagar Reflects On Microsoft's Voluntary Exit Offer

Influencer Neha Nagar has weighed in on Microsoft's voluntary exit offer, questioning whether artificial intelligence (AI) is really responsible for the company's workforce reduction. In a post on X, Nagar argued that the move could have more to do with the company's rising AI investments and its efforts to cut costs than AI making jobs redundant.

“Microsoft didn't offer 60,000 employees money to leave because AI is too good. It's actually something else,” she wrote.

Nagar said the announcement had triggered widespread concerns about AI replacing human jobs, but argued that people were drawing the wrong conclusions. “I kept seeing the same panic everywhere this week. One in four Microsoft employees just got an exit offer, so AI must be coming for all our jobs next. Honestly, I think that take is completely wrong,” she said.

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According to Nagar, Microsoft is investing $175 billion in AI infrastructure in 2026 alone. She suggested that such massive spending could prompt the company to look for savings elsewhere, including employee costs.

“When you're spending so much, you start hunting for savings everywhere, and for almost every company, people are one of the biggest costs,” she added.

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She also pointed out that Microsoft's Copilot and AI teams were reportedly included in the voluntary exit offer, questioning why employees working on the company's AI products would also be asked to leave if AI was the sole reason behind the workforce reduction.

“Also, this is what people aren't talking about: the offer went to Microsoft's own Copilot and AI teams too. If AI was so good and important, then why would you show the door to the very people building it?” she wrote.

“Most people are confusing spending on AI with AI being so good that it just made 60,000 jobs obsolete. Throwing billions at something doesn't guarantee it will pay off, and right now nobody knows if this bet will,” she added.

While acknowledging AI's growing capabilities and benefits, Nagar said that spreading panic about the technology taking away everyone's jobs was unhelpful.

“Don't get me wrong, AI is impressive, and I've seen its benefits firsthand. But spreading panic that it's about to take everyone's job helps no one,” she said.

She urged people to focus on improving their skills and staying prepared rather than worrying constantly about AI replacing them. “So stop losing sleep over whether AI will take your job. Focus on getting better at what you do and staying prepared, because that's what protects you, with or without AI,” she concluded.

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Nagar's post sparked a discussion on X, with users weighing in on the possible reasons behind Microsoft's voluntary exit offer. While some agreed that the move could be linked to rising AI infrastructure costs and broader financial considerations, others questioned the company's strategy.

"I believe many of the layoffs in recent years have had less to do with AI and more to do with companies overcommitting and overestimating future growth," wrote one user.

"I completely agree maa'am. All tech companies are spending too heavily on AI & Data centers, infact many big companies have negative cash flow & these companies are bound to spend as they don't want to be left behind in the AI race. So it has to reflect somewhere," another user commented.

However, not everyone agreed with Nagar. One user questioned her perspective, arguing that it was easier to dismiss fears about job losses when one's own employment was not at stake.

"First you're not on Microsoft, second your job is not at immediate risk. So, it's easy to post like this. Imagine, you're running Microsoft and approving the 60k Voluntarily exit email. You would be definitely ready for the worst case right? which is removing all 60k employees? That means now or later, if AI investment remains the same, they might surely remove those people, that's the problem," the user wrote.

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