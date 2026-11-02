India vs South Korea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Match

Harmanpreet Singh-led India will look to maintain their unbeaten run when they take on South Korea in their final league-stage match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026.

India will face South Korea in their final league-stage match of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 on Monday, November 2. The match will be played at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men's hockey team will look to continue its winning run and finish the league stage on a high.

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India have been in terrific form in the tournament till now. The hosts began their campaign with a 13-0 win over Bangladesh before defeating China 5-2. They then registered a 4-1 victory over Japan and followed it up with a 4-2 win against Malaysia.

After winning the 2024 edition and winning gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, India will head into the competition as the reigning champions.

The five-time champions are the most successful team in the history of the Asian Champions Trophy, having lifted the title in 2011, 2016, 2018 (jointly with Pakistan), 2023 and 2024.

South Korea, meanwhile, will look to finish their league-stage campaign strongly against the hosts.

India vs South Korea: Date and Time

The India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2026 match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST on Monday, November 2.

India vs South Korea: Venue

The match will be held at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, Punjab.

India vs South Korea: Live Telecast

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 in India.

India vs South Korea: Live Streaming

Live streaming of the India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Tournament Format And Schedule

The Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 features six teams: India, Bangladesh, China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea. The teams compete in a single round-robin league stage, with each side playing five matches.

The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 4 in Mohali.

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The Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali will host the bronze-medal game and championship game on November 5.

After their final league-stage match against South Korea, India will look to secure a place in the semi-finals as they aim to defend their Asian Champions Trophy title.

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