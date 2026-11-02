Bomb Threat Emails Target Courts In Maharashtra's Thane, Hingoli; Cybercrime Probe Launched

Bomb threat emails targeting district and sessions courts in Maharashtra's Thane and Hingoli triggered security alerts on Monday, prompting police and bomb detection teams to conduct extensive searches and evacuations. No suspicious objects were found during the searches, police officials said.

Following an email warning of a bomb explosion inside the Thane court complex at 3.30 pm, the premises were immediately evacuated by the police in the afternoon, according to reports.

Personnel from Thane Nagar police station cleared the entire court complex, escorting judges, advocates and other employees out of the building as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety.

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Following the evacuation, a dog squad and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were deployed to carry out a thorough inspection of the premises and check for explosives or any suspicious material.

Although no suspicious objects were detected during the initial search, security checks were continuing, a police official said, adding that the authorities were taking all necessary precautions.

A similar bomb threat was reported in Hingoli, where an email warning of an explosion at the district court came to light after the court opened in the morning.

The court administration immediately alerted the police about the threatening message. A police team, accompanied by BDDS personnel, subsequently reached the premises and launched a detailed search operation to rule out any potential threat.

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Police officials said the threat could be a hoax, although its authenticity was yet to be established. The cybercrime unit in Hingoli has initiated a separate investigation to identify the sender and trace the origin of the threatening email.

The incidents prompted heightened security measures at both judicial establishments, with police personnel and bomb detection teams carrying out precautionary checks to ensure the safety of judges, lawyers, court employees and visitors.

Authorities are examining the threatening emails as part of the ongoing investigation, while the searches are aimed at ruling out the presence of explosives or other suspicious material on the court premises.

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