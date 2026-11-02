Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans From Behind Bulletproof Glass At Jalsa After Bomb Threat; Abhishek By His Side

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has for decades stepped out of his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, to continue his much-loved Sunday Darshan tradition. The veteran actor greets hundreds of fans who gather outside his bungalow to catch a glimpse of him.

Amitabh Bachchan stepped out to greet fans at Jalsa on Sunday, as he does every week, despite the recent security scare. This time, however, he met them from behind bulletproof glass amid tighter security arrangements.

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On November 1, the 84-year-old actor stepped out to meet his admirers from behind a transparent bulletproof glass enclosure installed around the wheeled pedestal. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, accompanied him and stood close by as Amitabh waved at the crowd and greeted fans with folded hands.

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Videos from the gathering have surfaced on social media, showing the Big B acknowledging his admirers from inside the protective enclosure. Mumbai Police personnel were also deployed outside the residence, while fans gathered behind barricades to catch a glimpse of the star.

Usually, Amitabh Bachchan makes his weekly appearance on a wheeled pedestal, allowing fans gathered outside his bungalow to see him more clearly. This time, the platform had a protective glass screen on three sides. The actor was also seen wearing a loose jacket, which has led fans to speculate that he wears a bulletproof jacket during these appearances.

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Seen Behind A Bulletproof Shell?

The heightened security outside Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence follows a recent bomb threat email allegedly targeting him.

The bomb threat was reportedly received by a school in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area. According to reports, the email contained threats directed at Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa between October 31 and November 27, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and several educational institutions.

Following the threat, security agencies were placed on alert, and Mumbai Police initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the email and assess the seriousness of the threat.

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Amitabh Bachchan's Professional Front

Currently busy hosting the popular quiz-based show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 18, Amitabh Bachchan will soon reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's film Kalki 2. The sequel, co-starring Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, is expected to continue the story established in Kalki 2898 AD.

The film, which blends mythology and science fiction in a dystopian future, is expected to further explore the story of SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, and the characters' efforts to protect the child.

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