Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Compares Pushpak Viman To Elon Musk's Newly Launched 'Flying Car'

Ranbir Kapoor recently made an interesting comparison between the Pushpaka Vimana, a flying chariot from the Ramayana and Elon Musk's flying car, Roadster, saying that India had imagined such a vehicle thousands of years ago.

Ranbir made the remark during a promotional chat with host Suma for the film Ramayana, alongside director Nitesh Tiwari and co-stars Yash, Ravi Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh.

While discussing the powerful weapons and inventions featured in the epic, the conversation turned to how some of them could match modern technology. Ranbir then said, “Elon Musk recently invented a flying car. I think India did it 5,000 years ago!”

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A clip of the interaction has since gained attention on social media.

Making Of Pushpaka Vimana For 'Ramayana'

Director Nitesh Tiwari revealed, during the interview, that the team spent nearly two years designing the Pushpaka Vimana for the film. The design underwent several changes before being finalised, which also led the crew to rework parts of the Ravana-Jatayu fight sequence to match the final version.

“It took us close to two years to arrive at the final design, and a lot changed along the way,” Tiwari said, explaining the time and effort that went into creating the vehicle.

What Is Pushpaka Vimana?

According to Hindu mythology, the Pushpaka Vimana was created by Vishwakarma, the celestial architect, for Lord Brahma. It was later given to Kubera, the god of wealth and Ravana's half-brother. Ravana took possession of the flying vehicle after defeating him.

The Ramayana describes the Vimana as a flying palace that could travel at the speed of thought and expand to carry as many passengers as needed. The massive vehicle also appears in the trailer of the upcoming film.

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Elon Musk's Flying Car

Ranbir's comment comes after Tesla's next-generation Roadster was showcased at an event in Waco, Texas, on October 15. The electric sports car was unveiled nearly a decade after Musk first announced the updated model.

During a demonstration at SpaceX's testing facility, the car travelled upside down along a curved ramp, flipped in the air and landed safely. Musk reacted to the demonstration by saying, “Well, it worked.” The Roadster is expected to enter production in 2028.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana will be released in two parts. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash appears as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The music is composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on November 5, 2026, during the Diwali season.

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