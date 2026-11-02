Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs 10,000-Crore Net Worth: Mannat, Luxury Cars, Private Jet, KKR

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 61 today, on November 2, with fans gathering outside his Mumbai home, Mannat, to catch a glimpse of the actor on his birthday. Social media has also been flooded with birthday wishes, pictures and videos celebrating his journey from Delhi to becoming one of the most recognised stars in global cinema. Apart from his success on screen, Khan has also built a business empire that places him among the world's wealthiest actors.

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Khan today commands an estimated net worth of Rs 10,000 crore, with a sprawling empire spanning blockbuster films, production ventures, brand endorsements, luxury properties and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

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Shah Rukh Khan's Business Empire

As per the Hurun India Rich List 2025, the actor's wealth was estimated at Rs 12,490 crore, placing him among the richest people on the planet. Multiple reports also indicate that his current net worth is around Rs 10,000. His fortune comes from films, brand endorsements and business interests, including Red Chillies Entertainment and IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Khan's popular sea-facing Bandra residence, Mannat, is alone reportedly worth Rs 200 crore. With a private theatre, library, gymnasium and swimming pool, it is one of the most beautiful and luxurious residences in Mumbai. He also has a bungalow in Delhi, priced Rs 200 crore, a Mayfair home in London worth Rs 175 crore, a Dubai villa that's worth Rs 100 crore, and an 20,000 square metres Alibaug property estimated to be at Rs 15 crore.

His production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, has been valued at over Rs 500 crore. The company is behind some of Khan's most hit films such as Om Shanti Om, Swades, etc.

Khan also reportedly owns a private jet, Gulfstream G550, that is valued at approximately Rs 260 crore. His luxury car collection is estimated to be worth over Rs 20 crore and includes some of the most famous cars such as Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe and several high-end Mercedes-Benz.

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His other investments include Knight Riders Sports, which is associated with the three-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders.

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