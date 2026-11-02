Rs 15,000 A Day From Maggi! Rohtang Pass Seller's Off-Season Earnings Will Stun You

A Maggi seller at Himachal Pradesh's Rohtang Pass has caught people's attention after sharing how much he earns from his roadside stall. In a conversation with content creator Harsh Chauhan, the vendor revealed his daily sales, including during the off-season, prompting discussions about the business opportunities and challenges of running a food stall in a high-altitude tourist destination.

The video also highlighted the popular saying, "No business is small", drawing attention to the earning potential of roadside food stalls in high-footfall tourist locations.

Daily Earnings from Maggi, Tea Sales

During his visit to Rohtang Pass, Chauhan interacted with the roadside vendor to understand his daily business and earnings during the relatively quiet tourist season. According to the seller, his stall continues to attract customers despite the off-season.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The vendor reportedly sells around 60-70 plates of Maggi daily at Rs 100 each and approximately 200 cups of tea at Rs 40 per cup. He also receives a few orders for eggs.

Based on these figures, his estimated daily turnover ranges between Rs 14,000 and Rs 15,000. Chauhan shared the calculation in an Instagram video, suggesting that the earnings could increase considerably during the peak tourist season.

Why Maggi and Tea Are Popular Among Mountain Travellers

Hot Maggi and tea remain popular choices among tourists travelling through high-altitude destinations such as Rohtang Pass and Manali. Cold temperatures, harsh weather and limited food options make freshly prepared noodles and hot beverages particularly appealing to visitors.

ALSO READ: Tukaram Mundhe Says Warehouses Secretly Repackaged And Sold Expired Food; 34 Arrested

Reports about similar roadside businesses have also highlighted vendors selling hundreds of plates of Maggi daily, with prices varying according to the preparation and toppings. Regular Maggi and cheese Maggi are among the popular options.

High Transportation and Operational Costs

However, the impressive sales figures do not necessarily translate into substantial profits. Social media users pointed out that a food stall instalments at such a remote location involves considerable expenses.

Transporting supplies from Manali reportedly costs around Rs 2,000. Vendors must also arrange raw materials, gas cylinders, drinking water, disposable plates and other essentials.

Strong winds and freezing temperatures increase operational difficulties, while high-altitude conditions can lead to greater fuel consumption. These physically challenging situations of the location in sub-zero temperatures add to the difficulties.

ALSO READ: Wedding Feast Turns Nightmare In Mumbai: 27 Fall Ill, Newlyweds Among Them

The viral video has prompted discussions about entrepreneurship, daily earnings and the realities of running small businesses in tourist destinations.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.