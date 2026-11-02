Mumbai: Security Beefed Up Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Bungalow Mannat In Bandra | Video

Security arrangements were intensified outside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, in Bandra at the night of his 61st birthday celebrations on Monday. Fans began gathering outside the actor's home in the early hours of Monday, prompting a heightened police presence, vehicle checks and crowd control measures.

Mumbai police personnel were deployed outside the property and were seen checking vehicles arriving near Mannat. Officers were managing the gathering in order to maintain public order. Barricades were also reportedly installed as part of the security arrangements. The heightened police deployment and vehicle checks are intended to manage the influx of fans and maintain order around the property.

The actor holds a Y+ Category security cover, which is self-funded, following specific threat assessments, the Times of India reported.

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is nothing short of an annual celebration for his fans, many of whom gather outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of the actor. The crowds that assemble outside his Bandra residence every single year have become a recurring feature of the actor's birthday celebrations. Khan has often stepped outside his home to greet admirers and acknowledge their affection.

'King' Song Unveiled On Birthday

Adding to the birthday celebrations, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled "Tu Mil Jaaye," the first song from his upcoming film King, at midnight on November 2 as a surprise for his fans. The track features the actor alongside Deepika Padukone and offers a glimpse into the film's romantic and action-oriented storyline.

Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi have lended their vocals to the song, while Ed Sheeran has written its English rap. The music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with the lyrics being penned by Kumaar.

King Release Date

Phars Film is set to release Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "King" in global theatres on December 24. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has earlier collaborated with the actor on "Pathaan". It released in 2023.

Golchin, chairman of Phars Film, called the actor a "global icon" and said his cinematic influence "knows no boundaries".

Venky Mysore, CEO of Red Chillies Entertainment, said, "We are delighted to have Phars Film as our overseas distributor for the much-anticipated film 'King;. Phars extensive international reach and market expertise will significantly strengthen the film's global prospects".

"King" also features Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others. It reunites Padukone with the filmmaker after "Pathaan" and "Fighter". Khan is returning to the screen after a gap of three years. The superstar had three theatrical releases in 2023, "Pathaan", "Jawan" and "Dunki".

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat: How A Rs 18 Crore Dream Home Became A Rs 300 Crore Mumbai Landmark

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