Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's coverage of October auto sales on Saturday, August 1, 2026!
Major automakers are scheduled to release their sales data for the month of October 2026 today. Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company are among the companies that are in focus. While some auto companies declared their montly sales data yesterdxay, Sunday, November 1, a host of other companies are set to release their monthly auto data today.
The share prices of all auto majors is also under investor's radar during the trading session.
Here are all major updates on auto sales and company announcements.
October Auto Sales Live: Hello
Hello!
While a lot of auto companies reported October sales numbers yesterday, November 1, a lot more are coming out in full force. Stay tuned with our live coverage to track who made the most of sales.
Butr first, a refresher on yesterday's numbers.
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