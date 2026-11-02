October Auto Sales Live Updates: Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto And More To Declare Sales Data Today

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's coverage of October auto sales on Saturday, August 1, 2026!

Major automakers are scheduled to release their sales data for the month of October 2026 today. Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company are among the companies that are in focus. While some auto companies declared their montly sales data yesterdxay, Sunday, November 1, a host of other companies are set to release their monthly auto data today.

The share prices of all auto majors is also under investor's radar during the trading session.

Here are all major updates on auto sales and company announcements.

