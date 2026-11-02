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October Auto Sales Live Updates: Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto And More To Declare Sales Data Today

Here are all major updates on auto sales and company announcements.

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October Auto Sales Live Updates: Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto And More To Declare Sales Data Today
October Auto Sales
3 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's coverage of October auto sales on Saturday, August 1, 2026!

Major automakers are scheduled to release their sales data for the month of October 2026 today. Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company  are among the companies that are in focus. While some auto companies declared their montly sales data yesterdxay, Sunday, November 1, a host of other companies are set to release their monthly auto data today.

The share prices of all auto majors is also under investor's radar during the trading session.

Here are all major updates on auto sales and company announcements.
 

Nov 02, 2026 08:04 (IST)
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October Auto Sales Live: Hello

Hello!

While a lot of auto companies reported October sales numbers yesterday, November 1, a lot more are coming out in full force. Stay tuned with our live coverage to track who made the most of sales.

Butr first, a refresher on yesterday's numbers.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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October Auto Sales Live Updates: Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto And More To Declare Sales Data Today

October Auto Sales Live Updates: Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto And More To Declare Sales Data Today

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