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Reliance Industries Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Cuts Target Price Despite Strongest Ebitda In 17 Quarters; Here's Why

The brokerage raised its FY27E EBITDA and PAT by 8-10% and FY28 EBITDA and PAT by 4-7%, driven by improved profitability in the energy business and better margin delivery in Jio Platform.

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Reliance Industries Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Cuts Target Price Despite Strongest Ebitda In 17 Quarters; Here's Why
The energy segment drives a near-term earnings upgrade; however, the brokerage views recovery in Reliance Retail Ventures's growth and profitability as the key driver of RIL's stock price.
(Photo: Company website)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Reliance Industries Ltd.
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RIL reported a bumper Q2 FY27 with consolidated EBITDA rising 19% QoQ (+23% YoY) to Rs 56,600 crore (10% beat), driven by record-high profitability in oil-to-chemical. Consolidated oil-to-chemical EBITDA rose ~48% QoQ (+68% YoY) to a record Rs 25,200 crore (26% beat), fueled by stronger refining cracks and polyester chain deltas (three-year highs). Reliance Retail (RRVL)'s net revenue grew modest ~6% YoY on a comparable basis (5% miss), hurt by the festive shift. Segment EBITDA declined ~10% YoY (-3% QoQ, 9% miss) as digital commerce investments, input cost inflation and festive shift weighed on margins.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on Reliance Industries Ltd. with a revised target price of Rs 1,520  from earlier Rs 1,560, implying a potential upside of 30% from the report market price.

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At CMP, the brokerage estimates that RIL is currently trading at a ~54% holdco discount on its 64.5% stake in Jio Platforms, which Motilal Oswal believes is excessive.

The energy segment drives a near-term earnings upgrade; however, the brokerage views recovery in Reliance Retail Ventures's growth and profitability as the key driver of RIL's stock price.

RIL Q2 Results Highlights

  • RIL reported a bumper 2QFY27 with consolidated EBITDA rising 19% QoQ (+23% YoY) to Rs 56,600 crore (10% beat), driven by record-high profitability in O2C.
  • Consolidated oil-to-chemical EBITDA rose ~48% QoQ (+68% YoY) to a record Rs 25,200 crore (26% beat), fueled by stronger refining cracks and polyester chain deltas (three-year highs).
  • Reliance Retail (RRVL)'s net revenue grew modest ~6% YoY on a comparable basis (5% miss), hurt by the festive shift. Segment EBITDA declined ~10% YoY (-3% QoQ, 9% miss) as digital commerce investments, input cost inflation and festive shift weighed on margins.
  • Digital services EBITDA rose ~5% QoQ (+18% YoY, 3% ahead), supported by steady net adds, one additional day QoQ, scale of digital services under Jio Platform and robust ~88% incremental margins in RJio.
  • Consol. E&P EBITDA declined 1% QoQ (-2% YoY, 14% beat) led by higher condensate and coal bed methane realisations, offset by lower KG-D6 volume.
  • Attributable Q2 PAT grew 41% YoY (+22% QoQ) to Rs 25,600 crore (11% beat), driven by record EBITDA, partly offset by lower other income.
  • Committed capex remained largely stable QoQ at Rs 38,200 crore, while reported net debt moderated by ~Rs 5,800 crore QoQ to Rs 1.17 lakh crore.
     

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Ril Q2.pdf
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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

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