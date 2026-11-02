Chicken Leg Piece Aka Ulhas Kamthe Death Rumours: What Happened? Here's The Truth Amid Viral Posts

Social media influencer Ulhas Kamte, popularly known for his ‘Chicken Leg Piece' videos, has dismissed rumours of his death following a viral video showing him falling ill and being rushed to a hospital. Clarifying the reports through an Instagram video, Kamte confirmed that he is alive, healthy and doing well, bringing relief to his worried fans and followers.

A viral video claiming that he had died of a heart attack has been proven false. The video was of an anxiety attack during a movie premiere, which created an atmosphere of concern among fans.

He has refuted all the rumors by posting a video on Instagram, stating, "I am absolutely fine. I am alive, Ulhas Kamte has said. Due to this, his fans have breathed a sigh of relief."



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According to Kamte and members of the film's team, the viral video was recorded during the premiere of the movie ‘Zaad-Phoonk'. Kamte had attended the screening following a personal request from a member of the film's team, despite initially being reluctant to watch the horror film.



He reportedly collapsed after experiencing an anxiety attack brought on by a scene in the movie, causing significant distress among attendees. The production team promptly escorted him to Kokilaben Hospital for immediate medical care. After some time, he was discharged, Kamte has given information in this video.And suddenly fell unconscious.

Members of the ‘Zaad-Phoonk' team, including director Rajan Sharma, also appeared in the clarification video and explained that Kamte is fine, "Zaadphoonk was premiering that day. We had requested Dada to come to the premiere. Dada refused to watch it at first as it was a horror movie."

He added, "But he came because of my request. But while watching a scene in the movie, he had an anxiety attack. He fell unconscious. That's why we got scared. There was a huge rush."

Ulhas Kamte shared this video and said, "I am still alive and this news has been coming for the last two days. I am absolutely fit. I am normal. I am deeply grateful to all of you for the love you have given me and for thinking so much about me."

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