School Holiday Today: Are Schools Open Or Closed In Chennai As Heavy Rains Lash City Amid Cyclone Murasu?

Schools and colleges in Chennai district will stay closed on Monday as Cyclone Murasu moves towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and brings heavy rain to northern Tamil Nadu.

District Collector S Malathi Helan announced the holiday as a Northeast Monsoon precautionary measure.

What The Official Notice Says

The announcement was posted on the Chennai District Collector's official X handle, in Tamil and English. It declares a holiday for schools and colleges "for one day only" on Monday (02.11.2026).

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Neighbouring Tiruvallur has also declared a holiday for schools as a precaution.

Where Cyclone Murasu Is Headed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its 9.14 p.m. bulletin on Sunday that Murasu was moving west-northwestwards at 27 kmph over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

It is expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur as a severe cyclonic storm, between 11.30 p.m. on November 2 and 4 a.m. on November 3. Wind speeds at landfall are forecast at 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.

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Orange Alert For Chennai And Tiruvallur

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for Chennai and Tiruvallur on Monday, warning of very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm in 24 hours.

Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and the Nilgiris are under a yellow alert for heavy rain the same day. Rainfall is expected to taper off on November 3, with heavy rain confined to isolated places in the Nilgiris.

Thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also forecast at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and the warning continues at isolated places until November 5.

State Asks Collectors To Stay Alert

The Tamil Nadu government has directed the collectors of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram to stay vigilant. Rain is expected to continue across the state for several days even after landfall, because the easterly winds associated with the monsoon remain active.

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What Residents Should Know

The holiday covers only Monday, and normal classes are expected to resume subsequently unless authorities issue a fresh notice.

Chennai has a history of rain-related disruption during the Northeast Monsoon, which typically runs from October to December.

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