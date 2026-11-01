Cyclone 'Murasu' Forms Over Bay Of Bengal; Southern Odisha, Andhra Power Utilities On High Alert

Cyclonic storm Murasu has developed over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and is likely to gain further strength, likely intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm by November 3 morning before moving towards the south Andhra Pradesh coast, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The cyclonic storm 'Murasu' will be second cyclone in quick succession that may hit Andhra Pradesh. The approaching system has also prompted power utilities in southern Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to step up preparedness measures.

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According to the IMD, the storm moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 27 kmph during the six hours preceding 2:30 pm on November 1.

At the time, its centre was located approximately 480 km east-southeast of Chennai, 550 km east-southeast of Nellore, 560 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 600 km southeast of Ongole and 610 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.

The IMD has forecast that the storm will maintain its west-northwestward trajectory, gaining strength over the west-central Bay of Bengal and developing into a severe cyclonic system by the forenoon of November 2.

The cyclone is then likely to track northwestwards before making landfall along the southern Andhra Pradesh coastline, between Nellore and Narsapur, as a severe cyclonic storm. The landfall is likely to take place between 11:30 pm on November 2 and 4 am on November 3.

The IMD has forecast wind speeds of 100-110 kmph during landfall, with gusts potentially reaching 120 kmph, indicating the possibility of significant disruption across coastal areas.

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The developing situation has prompted heightened preparedness among power utilities in southern Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, with authorities keeping response arrangements on standby to deal with potential weather-related disruptions.

The approaching cyclone places coastal districts under close watch, with the storm's projected intensity and landfall window making preparedness measures critical over the next 48 hours.

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