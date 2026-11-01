Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Brings Three-State Corridor, Ties Twin Economic Hubs

The introduction of the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper service strengthens long-distance rail connectivity across southern and western India, establishing a new passenger link between Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra while bringing two major commercial hubs closer.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the new 16-coach sleeper service on Sunday, launching its maiden journey from Bengaluru's Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT).

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The new rail link is aimed at improving travel convenience between the two metropolitan centres, providing passengers with an upgraded overnight journey option and better access across the corridor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the development, describing the new service as a major step towards improving rail connectivity from Bengaluru, which he referred to as India's technology and innovation hub.

In a post on X, Modi said the train would particularly benefit Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, with young people, IT professionals and students among those expected to gain from the improved connectivity.

The regular service will commence on November 2 in the Mumbai-Bengaluru direction and November 3 on the return route, according to South Western Railway.

Train No. 27652 will depart SMVT Bengaluru at 7.45 pm and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, at 11.55 am the following day. It will operate six days a week, except Mondays.

The return service, Train No. 27651, will leave Mumbai at 8.10 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at noon the next day. It will not operate on Tuesdays.

The route will pass through Anantapur and Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh before re-entering Karnataka, covering Raichur, Yadgir and Kalaburagi.

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The train will subsequently travel through Solapur, Pune and Kalyan in Maharashtra before reaching Mumbai. The route is particularly significant for North Karnataka, several parts of which have historically had limited access to premium rail connectivity.

The inaugural special service also included stoppages at Hindupur, Dharmavaram and Lonavala, apart from the stations included in the regular timetable.

Addressing the gathering after flagging off the train, Vaishnaw said the service would connect Bengaluru, the country's IT and startup capital, with Mumbai, its financial capital.

He said the route had been finalised following consultations with Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, H D Kumaraswamy and V Somanna, among others.

The Railway Minister also announced another Vande Bharat Sleeper service for Karnataka, which will originate from Bengaluru, cover parts of North Karnataka towards Hubballi and subsequently proceed towards Pune and Mumbai.

The announcement signals the government's intention to expand premium rail connectivity beyond the state's major urban centres, potentially improving access to important commercial and industrial locations.

The 16-coach train comprises eight motor car coaches and four trailer car coaches, with the remaining coaches forming part of its passenger accommodation configuration.

The new service comes amid India's broader push to modernise railway infrastructure and introduce higher-quality passenger services on busy inter-city routes.

By connecting major technology, financial and commercial centres with emerging regional hubs, the corridor is expected to strengthen mobility for business travellers, professionals and students.

For the railway network, the Bengaluru-Mumbai service also represents an attempt to combine long-distance overnight travel with the upgraded passenger experience associated with the Vande Bharat brand.

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