Char Dham Helicopter Operators Threaten To Stop Services As DGCA Mandates Two-Pilot Rule

The Helicopter services for Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand are likely to face disruption after 11 operators threatened to suspend charter operations following Directorate General of Civil Aviation's decision to make two pilots mandatory on every flight sortie.

The proposed suspension follows a helicopter crash near Badrinath on October 30 that claimed six lives, including that of the pilot and five passengers.

Following the crash, the DGCA tightened operational requirements for helicopter services along the Char Dham routes, making it mandatory for operators to deploy two pilots on each flight from November 2.

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However, the decision has drawn strong opposition from the operators who have opposed the directive, arguing that the additional crew requirement would substantially increase operating expenses and make charter services commercially unviable under the existing pricing structure.

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The 11 operators have jointly approached DGCA chief Vir Vikram Yadav, the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Uttarakhand government, seeking a review of the directive and arguing that the new requirement was imposed without sufficiently consulting those directly involved in helicopter operations.

According to the representation, deploying two pilots on every charter flight would increase expenditure on crew salaries, accommodation, logistics and other operational requirements, placing an additional financial burden on operators.

The operators maintained that the additional costs could not be accommodated within prevailing charter rates, while transferring the entire burden to passengers was also not commercially feasible.

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While acknowledging the regulator's responsibility to ensure aviation safety, the operators said additional compliance requirements should be proportionate, operationally practical and developed through consultations with those operating in the region's challenging Himalayan terrain.

They also maintained that operators had consistently complied with existing DGCA regulations and invested resources in maintaining safe and reliable helicopter services.

"We are proposing to suspend our Char Dham charter operations with effect from November 2, 2026, until the matter is reviewed and a mutually workable solution is arrived at by the concerned authorities in consultation with the operators," the representation stated.

The operators have urged the DGCA and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) to reconsider the directive and explore an alternative operational framework that addresses safety concerns without placing an unsustainable financial burden on service providers.

With the November 2 deadline approaching, the representation has sought urgent intervention from aviation authorities to facilitate discussions and prevent a possible disruption of helicopter services on the pilgrimage routes.

The standoff highlights the growing friction between aviation safety regulations and the economics of operating helicopter services in difficult Himalayan conditions, as operators press for a revised arrangement that allows them to continue services without compromising financial sustainability.

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