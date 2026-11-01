EPFO Debuts On WhatsApp: Dormant PF Accounts To Auto-Settle; Check Balance, Passbook

Union Labour and Employment Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has launched two initiatives to simplify Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) services, including WhatsApp-based access to routine provident fund (PF) information and automatic settlement of eligible inoperative EPF accounts.

The initiatives aim to reduce paperwork, minimise visits to EPFO offices and make it easier for subscribers to access their retirement savings.

Under the automatic settlement facility, approximately one lakh dormant accounts involving nearly Rs 5 crore are expected to benefit.

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EPFO subscribers can now access essential provident fund information through the organisation's verified WhatsApp service. The facility will allow members to check their PF balance, view their latest five transactions and access passbook-related information through the messaging platform.

The service will also provide personalised guidance and assistance with requirements linked to the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).

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By bringing routine EPF services to a widely used mobile application, the initiative is expected to make information more accessible without requiring members to visit physical EPFO offices for basic queries.

In another major move, EPFO has introduced automatic settlement for eligible inoperative provident fund accounts with balances of up to Rs 1,000.

Under the new arrangement, subscribers with Aadhaar-verified accounts will not have to submit individual withdrawal claims to receive their eligible balances. Instead, EPFO will initiate the settlement process after completing the prescribed identity and bank-account verification.

It could particularly help former employees and subscribers whose small PF balances have remained unclaimed in inactive accounts.

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