October Auto Sales Live Updates: Hyundai Clocks Highest-Ever Total Monthly Sales; M&M, Eicher VECV In Focus
Automakers release October sales figures, offering clues on festive demand, rural consumption, export growth and industry trends.
Did festive demand accelerate vehicle sales in October? Automakers are releasing their monthly sales data, offering a snapshot of demand across cars, SUVs, tractors, commercial vehicles and exports. From rural recovery and festival purchases to export growth and industry challenges, our live blog tracks all the key trends shaping India's auto market in October.
Auto Sales Live: Tata Motors PV Sales Rise 23%
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (October Auto Sales, YoY)
- Total passenger vehicle sales up 23% to 75,426 units.
- Domestic passenger vehicle sales up 21% to 73,894 units.
- International passenger vehicle sales up 852% to 1,532 units.
Auto Sales Live: Escorts Kubota Sales Slide 10% Amid Monsoon Disruptions
Escorts Kubota (October Auto Sales, YoY)
- Total sales down 10% to 16,921 units.
- Domestic sales down 10.9% to 16,412 units.
- Exports up 35.7% to 509 units.
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Auto Sales Live: Eicher Motors VECV Total Sales Jump 35%
Eicher Motors - VECV (October Auto Sales, YoY)
- Total sales up 34.9% to 10,861 units.
- Domestic sales up 36.9% to 9,676 units.
- Exports up 30% to 911 units.
Auto Sales Live: M&M Sees Muted Action In October
Mahindra & Mahindra (October Auto Sales, YoY)
- Total sales up 9% to 1.31 lakh units.
- Total passenger vehicle sales up 2% to 73,338 units.
Auto Sales Live: Hyundai Motor India logs record monthly sales in October
Hyundai Motor India (October Auto Sales, YoY)
- Total sales up 17.7% to 82,299 units.
- Domestic sales up 16.7% to 62,799 units.
- Exports up 21.1% to 19,500 units.
- Reported highest-ever monthly total sales.
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