Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

October Auto Sales Live Updates: Hyundai Clocks Highest-Ever Total Monthly Sales; M&M, Eicher VECV In Focus

Automakers release October sales figures, offering clues on festive demand, rural consumption, export growth and industry trends.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
October Auto Sales Live Updates: Hyundai Clocks Highest-Ever Total Monthly Sales; M&M, Eicher VECV In Focus
October auto sales
17 minutes ago

Did festive demand accelerate vehicle sales in October? Automakers are releasing their monthly sales data, offering a snapshot of demand across cars, SUVs, tractors, commercial vehicles and exports. From rural recovery and festival purchases to export growth and industry challenges, our live blog tracks all the key trends shaping India's auto market in October.

Nov 01, 2026 12:51 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Auto Sales Live: Tata Motors PV Sales Rise 23%

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (October Auto Sales, YoY)

  • Total passenger vehicle sales up 23% to 75,426 units.
  • Domestic passenger vehicle sales up 21% to 73,894 units.
  • International passenger vehicle sales up 852% to 1,532 units.

Nov 01, 2026 11:58 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Auto Sales Live: Escorts Kubota Sales Slide 10% Amid Monsoon Disruptions

Escorts Kubota (October Auto Sales, YoY)

  • Total sales down 10% to 16,921 units.
  • Domestic sales down 10.9% to 16,412 units.
  • Exports up 35.7% to 509 units.

Nov 01, 2026 11:54 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Auto Sales Live: Eicher Motors VECV Total Sales Jump 35%

Eicher Motors - VECV (October Auto Sales, YoY)

  • Total sales up 34.9% to 10,861 units.
  • Domestic sales up 36.9% to 9,676 units.
  • Exports up 30% to 911 units.

Nov 01, 2026 11:50 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Auto Sales Live: M&M Sees Muted Action In October

Mahindra & Mahindra (October Auto Sales, YoY)

  • Total sales up 9% to 1.31 lakh units.
  • Total passenger vehicle sales up 2% to 73,338 units.

Nov 01, 2026 11:50 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Auto Sales Live: Hyundai Motor India logs record monthly sales in October

Hyundai Motor India (October Auto Sales, YoY)

  • Total sales up 17.7% to 82,299 units.
  • Domestic sales up 16.7% to 62,799 units.
  • Exports up 21.1% to 19,500 units.
  • Reported highest-ever monthly total sales.

Nov 01, 2026 11:49 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Good Morning!

Aloha auto nuts! The october sales numbers are coming out in full force. Stay tuned with our live coverage to track who is winning the race. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Iran Signals Reopening Strait Of Hormuz 'Within Two Days' If US Accepts Key Demands

Iran Signals Reopening Strait Of Hormuz 'Within Two Days' If US Accepts Key Demands

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com