Hyundai Motor Clocks Highest-Ever October Sales, Export Segment Shines The Most

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. clocked its highest-ever total monthly sales year-on-year in October, according to an exchange filing on Sunday. Total sales rose 17.7% to 82,299 units.

Of this, domestic sales were up 16.7% to 62,799 units, while exports climbed 21.1% to 19,500 units.

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Hyundai Motor India (October Auto Sales, YoY)

Total sales up 17.7% to 82,299 units.

Domestic sales up 16.7% to 62,799 units.

Exports up 21.1% to 19,500 units.

Reported highest-ever monthly total sales.

Hyundai Motor India Q2 Results

Hyundai Motor India Limited announced second quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The automaker's net profit slipped 23.9% to Rs 1,196 crore in the July to September quarter of the current financial year from Rs 1,572 crore in the corresponding year last year.

Revenue rose 18.5% to Rs 20,696 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 17,460 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, Ebitda fell 18.7% to Rs 1,974 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,428 crore in Q2FY26. Ebitda margin contracted at 9.5% year-on-year from 13.9%.

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