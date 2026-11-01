Netanyahu Out? Eisenkot Firm At Forming Next Israel Govt Amid Calls Of Jew-Arab Alliance

Gadi Eisenkot, chairman of the opposition Yashar party in Israel, has vowed to use the new Knesset's parliamentary majority to reverse several controversial policies introduced by Benjamin Netanyahu's government, including judicial reforms, while pushing for a state investigation into the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

"No matter how you look at the numbers, a majority of Israeli citizens, by a margin of more than half a million votes, voted against the government of October 7 and draft evasion, and in favour of change," Eisenkot stated in a formal announcement.

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His declarations emerged as Prime Minister Netanyahu and his political partners cast doubt upon Tuesday's electoral tally by alleging foreign interference following the coalition's loss of its legislative majority, the Economic Times reported.

Israel's parliament, the Knesset, has 120 seats. Tuesday's ballot yielded 67 seats for the opposition, against 53 for the incumbent coalition. However, this total divides into 48 seats held by Zionist factions and 19 secured by Arab non-Zionist parties, presenting a persistent strategic hurdle for anti-Netanyahu leaders.

Hundreds of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday, calling on opposition leaders to join hands with Arab parties and form a government that could end Netanyahu's tenure. Demonstrations were held in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, with protestors urging Eisenkot to consider Jewish-Arab political cooperation rather than allow ideological differences to prevent the formation of an alternative government.

"Protesters are demanding that the bloc's leaders recognise their victory and form a government based on Jewish-Arab partnership," event organisers stated, as cited by the Economic Times, adding, "The Jewish-Arab majority that voted for change must also be reflected in the next government. Now is not the time to abandon our partnership, but to turn it into a political force that changes reality. Arab votes are worth exactly as much as Jewish votes, and Arab citizens must be full partners in shaping the country's future."

Eisenkot has laid down four conditions for political representatives who want to join his proposed coalition. These include recognising Israel as a Jewish, democratic, liberal and egalitarian state; committing to the principles of Israel's Declaration of Independence; introducing compulsory military or civilian national service for all citizens; and recognising Hamas as a terrorist organisation whose military and governing capabilities in Gaza must be dismantled.

The newly elected Knesset is scheduled to convene on November 10, while the certified election results are expected to be submitted to President Isaac Herzog on November 4, the Associated Press reported.

Herzog will consult political parties before assigning a lawmaker the task of forming the next government. If coalition negotiations fail, Israel could potentially face another election.

Therefore, as of now, Eisenkot's immediate challenge is to secure sufficient parliamentary support while convincing politically divided opposition parties to agree on a common governing agenda.

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