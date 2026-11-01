NCERT To Release Class 10 Textbooks By December 2026 For Students To Prep In Advance

Students preparing to enter Class 10 in 2027 may be able to get a head start on their studies, as the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is planning to release its revised textbooks by December 2026. The books are expected to be available nearly three months before the new academic session begins, giving students and teachers additional time to understand the updated syllabus.

Reports suggest that NCERT is working towards making the revised study material available well ahead of the 2027 academic year to help students become familiar with the new curriculum and begin their preparations early.

NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani has reportedly said that the syllabus for all Class 10 subjects will be shared with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by November 15, 2026. The updated syllabus will be published online, allowing students, parents and teachers to check the changes before the textbooks are released.

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The revised textbooks will cover subjects including Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Urdu and Sanskrit. Books for Skill Education, Arts and Physical Education will also be included in the new collection.

As per the proposed schedule, textbooks for language subjects are likely to be released by November 20, 2026, while books for the remaining subjects are expected to become available by December.

The early release could be particularly useful for students currently studying in Class 9 who will move to Class 10 next year. With Class 9 annual examinations generally taking place in February and March, students may get an opportunity to explore the revised Class 10 syllabus and begin studying important topics before their next academic session.

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Teachers will also benefit from having access to the new textbooks in advance. They will be able to review the updated chapters, understand changes in the syllabus and prepare lesson plans before the new academic year begins.

Another reason behind the advance distribution is to make genuine NCERT textbooks easier to obtain. Making the books available through several authorised channels at fixed prices is expected to reduce shortages, discourage unauthorised sales at inflated prices and limit the circulation of pirated copies.

Once released, students and parents are expected to be able to purchase the textbooks through online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, along with NCERT's official distribution channels. Postal services are also expected to help deliver books to students in remote locations.

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