Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay Deverakonda Film Recovers, Worldwide Gross Nears Rs 80 Crore

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali continued its steady run at the box office on Saturday, recording over 68% jump in collections. The film collected Rs 37 lakh net in India on Day 16, recovering from the previous day's dip.

Day 10 Box Office Collection

Ranabaali collected Rs 37 lakh net in India on Day 16 across 514 shows, according to a Sacnilk report. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 57.89 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 67.23 crore.

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Day 16 collection of Rs 37 lakh is a 68.2% rise from Day 15's net collection of Rs 22 lakh.

Overseas, the film collected a total of Rs 12.35 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 79.58 crore.

Occupancy

Ranabaali Telugu 2D had an overall occupancy of 19.48% on Day 16. The morning shows had an occupancy of 17.91% and afternoon shows had an occupancy of 16.55%. Meanwhile, evening shows recorded occupancy of 15.91%, according to Sacnilk. The night show recorded the highest occupancy at 18.73%.

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Advance Booking Shows Growth

Ranabaali Day 17 on November 1, Sunday advance sales stood at Rs 38.20 lakh in bookings from 26,276 tickets across 544 shows. The advance bookings recorded Rs 24.07 lakh without block seats, though the final tally will depend on walk-ins and further bookings.

Hyderabad remains the top city at Rs 12.53 lakh in advance booking.

Day-Wise Collection

Ranabaali opened with Rs 9.25 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.30 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.50 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 5.40 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 7.10 crore on Day 5, Rs 5.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.15 crore on Day 7.

On Day 8 the film collected Rs 2.10 crore, on Day 9 the film collected Rs 2.80 crore and on Day 10 the film collected Rs 2.90 crore.

On Day 11, Ranabaali collected Rs 1.25 crore, followed by Rs 1.10 crore on Day 12. The downward trend continued on Day 13, when the film earned Rs 1 crore at the domestic box office. On Day 14 the film collected Rs 95 lakh and on Day 15 the film collected Rs 22 lakh.

About The Film

Ranabaali is set in South India in the 1870s and follows a warrior who fights against colonial rule during a time of famine. The film also explores his relationship with his wife, Jayamma, while blending history, folklore, action and drama.

Vijay Deverakonda plays Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film features music by Ajay-Atul. Ranabaali was released on October 16, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

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