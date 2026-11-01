Made-To-Order Brain Monitor: Deepinder Goyal's 'Temple' Goes Live; Check Price And How To Buy

Temple, a brain-monitoring device, has opened for pre-orders in India through its dedicated mobile application and official website, with deliveries expected to take approximately three months from the date of purchase. The health-tech wearable developed by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal is designed to track physiological signals, including cerebral blood flow and oxygenation, priced at Rs 85,000, .

The pre-order window is scheduled to open on November 1, 2026, at 9:30 pm IST. Buyers can place their orders through the Temple app or its official website. The listed price includes a lifetime subscription, according to early-access listings.

As part of its special approach, the company is following a made-to-order manufacturing process, under which each product will be developed after an order is placed. For customers' convenience, refunds can be requested until their devices are shipped, and early buyers may receive their devices approximately three months after completing their orders.

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How to Pre-Order Temple In India

Interested customers can download the Temple app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store or visit the official Temple website. After completing the initial setup, users can select the wearable, add it to their shopping cart and check the listed price.

They must then enter their shipping details, including their name, address and state, along with optional delivery instructions and GSTIN information, if applicable. Customers can save their carts and update their delivery details before completing the purchase during the booking window.

Features And Technology

Temple is a compact brain-monitoring wearable designed to be worn on the side of the head using adhesive grips. Powered by proprietary BrainFlow technology, its optical sensors track cerebral blood flow and oxygenation levels in real time, providing physiological data that may offer insights into health and well-being.

The device also calculates an 'Entropy' score, ranging from 1 to 250, intended to provide insights into physiological strain, cognitive load and recovery. Its wellness-tracking capabilities focus on understanding changes associated with stress, exercise and recovery.

Six Colour Options

Temple will be available in six finishes: True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk. The company has also highlighted a made-to-order production model as part of its gradual manufacturing strategy.

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With its focus on brain-related physiological monitoring, Temple marks Deepinder Goyal's entry into the emerging consumer health-tech wearable market, although its long-term clinical utility and accuracy will require independent validation

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