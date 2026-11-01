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Iran Signals Reopening Strait Of Hormuz 'Within Two Days' If US Accepts Key Demands

"The Qatari side proposed shortening the implementation period of the Iranian proposal to five days. We have reached a proposal at this stage that reduces the implementation period to two days," Iranian foreign minister reportedly said.

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Iran Signals Reopening Strait Of Hormuz 'Within Two Days' If US Accepts Key Demands
File image of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Photo Source: Abbas Araghchi/X

Iran is ready to reopen the Strait Of Hormuz within two days if the United States agreed to the conditions raised by Tehran, according Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"The Qatari side proposed shortening the implementation period of the Iranian proposal to five days. We have reached a proposal at this stage that reduces the implementation period to two days," Al Jazeera quoted him as saying.

(This is a developing story)

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Iran Signals Reopening Strait Of Hormuz 'Within Two Days' If US Accepts Key Demands

Iran Signals Reopening Strait Of Hormuz 'Within Two Days' If US Accepts Key Demands

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