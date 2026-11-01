Iran Signals Reopening Strait Of Hormuz 'Within Two Days' If US Accepts Key Demands

Iran is ready to reopen the Strait Of Hormuz within two days if the United States agreed to the conditions raised by Tehran, according Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"The Qatari side proposed shortening the implementation period of the Iranian proposal to five days. We have reached a proposal at this stage that reduces the implementation period to two days," Al Jazeera quoted him as saying.

(This is a developing story)

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