'Can Do That In 10 Mins': Trump Renews Threat To Strike Iran's Pickaxe Mountain

US President Donald Trump has threatened to target Iran's suspected underground nuclear facility at Pickaxe Mountain as a potential target for further military action, saying that America has only one or two remaining sites to deal with to fulfil its aim of dismantling Tehran's nuclear capabilities.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Saturday, Trump claimed that American military operations had significantly weakened Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure, adding that Washington was in no rush to launch further attacks.

"We've knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes," Trump said, referring to the remaining potential targets. He specifically mentioned Pickaxe Mountain, suggesting that the facility could be among the locations under consideration for further military action.

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Pickaxe Mountain Emerges As Potential Target

Located near Iran's Natanz nuclear complex, Pickaxe Mountain is a suspected underground facility that has attracted attention from Western intelligence agencies because of its heavily fortified tunnel network. The site is believed to have been designed to protect sensitive infrastructure and potentially store nuclear material.

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The locations targeted during previous US military strikes were Iran's established nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan. Pickaxe Mountain was not among them, as its underground construction and reinforced structures could make it difficult to damage through conventional aerial attacks.

However, the facility's precise operational status and the presence of nuclear material remain unverified. Iran has consistently denied conducting nuclear activities at the site.

Following earlier air strikes, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has struggled to inspect Iran's nuclear infrastructure, raising global concerns over unverified nuclear stockpiles and the status of damaged facilities.

Trump Signals Caution Over Iran Negotiations

Despite keeping the possibility of further military action open, Trump indicated that diplomatic discussions between Washington and Tehran were continuing.

Addressing ongoing diplomatic efforts, the US President noted that negotiations were progressing smoothly, although he expressed scepticism about Tehran's reliability. "They want to make a deal; we'll find out about that," he said, while expressing doubts about Iran's commitment to negotiations. He accused Tehran of repeatedly backing away from agreements after initially agreeing to them.

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Qatar and other regional players have reportedly been involved in mediation efforts, with a preliminary framework for negotiations under discussion.

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