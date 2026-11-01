West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Extends Class 12 Semester 3 Answer Key Challenge Deadline

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has extended the deadline for students to raise objections against the provisional answer keys of the Higher Secondary Semester 3 examinations. Candidates will now have until 3 pm on November 2, 2026, to submit their challenges through the council's online portal.

The extension gives students additional time who could not submit their objections during the original windowof October 27-30. According to the council's latest notification, both regular candidates and those who appeared for the supplementary exam are eligible to challenge the provisional answer keys.

Students seeking to contest any answer must submit their objections online and pay the prescribed fee of Rs 200 per question per subject. The challenges will be examined by subject experts, and candidates whose objections are accepted will receive a refund of the fee.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The revised deadline comes as students await the announcement of their Semester 3 examination results. According to the WBCHSE's annual working plan, the results are scheduled to be published in mid-November 2026. However, the council has not yet confirmed a date or time for the declaration.

ALSO READ | Why Is CBSE Board Exam 2027 Date Sheet Delayed? Class 10, 12 Students Await Timetable

Meanwhile, reports have indicated that the results could be announced by end-November or in the first week of December. Students are therefore advised to follow official council notifications for the confirmed schedule.

Once released, the results will be available on wbchse.wb.gov.in. Candidates will need their examination roll number and registration number to access their marks.

To check their results, students can visit the council's website, navigate to the results section and select the relevant Higher Secondary Semester 3 result link once it becomes active. After entering the required credentials, they will be able to view and download their results for future reference.

The Higher Secondary Semester 3 examinations were conducted between September 21 and October 14, 2026 across West Bengal. A total of 7,18,467 candidates appeared for the examinations, including 3,15,661 male and 4,02,806 female students.

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2027 Session 1: NTA Issues DigiLocker Advisory, Allows Fresh Applications

Moreover, the enrolment process for Semester 4 examinations, Semester 3 supplementary examinations and eligible candidates under the old syllabus is scheduled to take place between December 2 and December 23, 2026.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.