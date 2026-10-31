JEE Main 2027 Session 1: NTA Issues DigiLocker Advisory, Allows Fresh Applications

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued fresh instructions for candidates registering for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1, advising students to complete their DigiLocker identity verification and ensure that their personal details match their Class 10 academic records. The agency has announced additional flexibility for candidates who have made errors while submitting their application forms.

According to an official advisory dated October 28, 2026, candidates should use their own DigiLocker, JanParichay or e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) credentials while completing the registration process. The measure aims to minimise discrepancies in identity verification and biometric information during subsequent stages of the examination process.

NTA has specifically recommended that students complete the re-Know Your Customer (re-KYC) procedure through DigiLocker before filling out their applications. This will help ensure that their latest identity details are retrieved during registration.

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The agency has also instructed applicants to verify their names and dates of birth carefully. These details must correspond with the information mentioned in their Class 10 certificates or marksheets.

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The clarification is intended to help candidates avoid identity-related inconsistencies that could create difficulties during registration or verification.

Meanwhile, in a separate notice issued on October 30, NTA announced that candidates who made mistakes in their JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application forms would be permitted to submit fresh applications.

The decision followed representations received from applicants regarding errors made during registration.

Under the revised arrangement, students can submit a new form even if they have already generated an application number or paid the examination fee for an earlier application.

However, NTA has clarified that only the latest application for which the fee has been successfully paid and the confirmation page generated will be treated as valid.

Candidates submitting a fresh application must complete the registration process again, including entering their personal information and uploading their photographs, signatures and required documents.

The examination authority has also warned that fees paid for earlier applications will neither be refunded nor adjusted against new submissions.

Students who need to modify only a few details have therefore been advised to use the application correction facility instead of completing an entirely new registration.

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The correction window will remain open from November 27 to November 29, 2026, allowing candidates to make permitted changes to their submitted forms.

NTA has clarified that submitting multiple applications does not allow candidates to appear more than once in the same examination session. Anyone attempting to take the examination using more than one application number may face action under the unfair means provisions.

However, merely possessing multiple application numbers will not be treated as an unfair practice if the candidate appears for the examination only once.

Registration for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 began on October 24, 2026, and the regular application window will close on November 22 at 11:50 pm.

Candidates who miss the initial deadline can submit their forms between November 23 and November 26 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500. The final deadline for completing registration with the late fee is November 26 at 11:50 pm.

The first session of JEE Main 2027 is scheduled to take place on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027.

According to the official examination schedule, the advance examination city announcement is scheduled for December 30, 2026, while admit cards are scheduled to become available from January 13, 2027.

The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode for engineering admissions, with separate papers for architecture and planning courses.

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