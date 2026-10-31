Thane Water Cut? Diwali Relief For Thane Residents As Municipal Corporation Cancels Two Scheduled Water Cuts

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has cancelled two scheduled weekly water supply shutdowns to ensure uninterrupted supply to residents during the Diwali festivities. The shutdowns, originally planned for November 2 and November 9, 2026, have been withdrawn following discussions between Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

The decision comes days after the civic body revised its weekly water-cut schedule, shifting the planned 10% reduction in supply from Wednesdays to Mondays, starting November 2. The revised arrangement was introduced as part of efforts to conserve available water reserves amid concerns over a possible drought-like situation in the coming months.

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According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the decision to cancel the November 2 and November 9 shutdowns was taken to prevent residents from facing water shortages during the festive period. Pimpolkar held discussions with the Water Supply Department and directed officials not to undertake the scheduled shutdowns on these two Mondays.

Instructions have subsequently been issued to the concerned department to implement the revised arrangement.

Why Had Thane Introduced Weekly Water Cuts?

The weekly water supply reduction was introduced following directions from the Maharashtra government to ensure careful management and planned distribution of available water reserves across the state until August 31, 2027.

The directive came amid concerns over the potential impact of El Niño on rainfall patterns and the possibility of a drought-like situation in the coming months. Authorities were asked to prioritise drinking water requirements, conserve existing reserves and ensure that available supplies were distributed efficiently.

Against this backdrop, the Thane Municipal Corporation decided to implement a 10% reduction in water supply every week. The schedule was subsequently shifted from Wednesday to Monday, beginning November 2.

Which Areas In Thane Are Affected By The Water Cut?

The weekly water supply reduction arrangement covers several localities receiving water through the Thane Municipal Corporation's own supply scheme and the network operated by STEM Water Distribution and Infrastructure Company Pvt. Ltd.

The affected areas include Ghodbunder Road, Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Saket, Rutu Park, Jail, Gandhinagar, Rustomjee, Siddhanchal, Indiranagar, Rupadevi, Shreenagar, Samata Nagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Mumbra and some areas of Kalwa.

Residents in these localities had been advised to store sufficient water ahead of the scheduled reductions and avoid unnecessary consumption.

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When Will Thane's Weekly Water Shutdowns Resume?

With the latest decision, the scheduled shutdowns on November 2 and November 9 have been cancelled. The Thane Municipal Corporation has planned to resume the weekly Monday shutdown schedule from November 16, 2026.

The civic body has appealed to residents to take note of the revised schedule and continue using water judiciously, even as the cancellation of the two shutdowns is expected to provide relief to households during the Diwali celebrations.

The decision is aimed at ensuring that residents do not face additional inconvenience due to scheduled water supply disruptions during the festive period.

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