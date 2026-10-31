Forget Bonuses! This Company Just Gifted Lamborghini To Its Quarterly Top Performer; Viral Video

Not sweets, cash bonuses or other conventional rewards, but a brand-new Lamborghini. A Dubai-based real estate company has caught social media's attention after gifting a luxury car to one of its top-performing employees at an award ceremony.

Richkey Properties surprised its real estate superagent, Natalia Chavez, with a Lamborghini Urus in recognition of her exceptional sales performance. Chavez reportedly closed deals worth over $500 million in two years. A video capturing the surprise, shared by the company on social media, has since gone viral.

The company posted the video with the caption, "4 awards, 1 night and 1 unstoppable performer."

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Celebrating Chavez's performance across the first three quarters of 2026, Richkey Properties founder and CEO Daban Othman surprised her with a countdown and a ribbon-cutting ceremony, revealing a brand-new blue Lamborghini Urus. Chavez, who was expecting to receive an award, appeared visibly surprised by the grand gesture.

The luxury car was the highlight of an eventful night for the superagent, who also took home four major awards. She secured third place for Q1, followed by the Top Performer titles for Q2 and Q3, and was named the overall Top Performer of 2026.

"@natalia_propiedades_dubai dominated Q1 through Q3 to earn RichKey's Top Performer of 2026, and drove away with the ultimate grand prize. Exceptional performance gets exceptional rewards," the company wrote in its Instagram post.

The video shows Chavez being felicitated on stage during the award ceremony, where she was presented with a prize and a certificate. The celebrations then took an unexpected turn when Othman revealed the Lamborghini as her grand prize.

Chavez was later seen sitting in the driver's seat of the luxury car and posing for photographs, marking the end of a memorable night.

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