Ramayana Advance Bookings: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Grosses Over Rs 20 Crore In Pre-Release Ticket Sales

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana has recorded strong advance booking numbers ahead of its theatrical release on November 5. The Nitesh Tiwari film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has grossed over Rs 20 crore in advance bookings, including block seats, for its opening day across India so far.

The film continues to build momentum at the box office, with its opening-day advance sales climbing further ahead of its release.

Ramayana Advance Booking

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Ramayana has recorded an India-tracked advance booking gross of Rs 20.56 crore, including blocked seats, with around 4.24 lakh tickets sold across 9,827 shows in India on Saturday so far. Excluding block seats, the advance booking gross stands at Rs 17.17 crore, with 3.50 lakh tickets sold, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film has registered 23 housefull shows, including seven fully sold shows.

Hindi markets lead demand, while bookings continue to expand across the Kannada and Telugu versions, it added. The Hindi version remains the main driver of advance sales, contributing Rs 17.09 crore, or 83% of the total gross. The Kannada version follows with Rs 2.65 crore (13%), while the Telugu version has brought in Rs 70.50 lakh (3%). The Tamil version has added Rs 11.05 lakh.

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Overseas Advance Booking

Ramayana had earned $2.58 million in international advance bookings. This was an increase of $391,700 from the previous day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

North America contributed $1.91 million, followed by the UK and Ireland with $268,800 and Australia and New Zealand with $248,300. Germany accounted for $86,400, while other international markets contributed $62,800.

About The Film

Ramayana part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The two-part film, reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 4,000 crore, is produced by Monster Mind Creations and Prime Focus Studios, with Dharma Productions and Sony Pictures Networks handling distribution.

The first part of the planned saga follows the early life and trials of Prince Rama, the righteous heir to the throne of Ayodhya. The film will release on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

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